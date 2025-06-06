GTA 6 Leaks Reveal that There Will Be Five Story Chapters and No Panhandle

GTA 6 official trailer 2 release revealed new characters, new locations, and the story for the game. GTA 6 was expected to launch in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but in May 2025, Rockstar Games announced a delay in the release of the game. GTA 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026, for the consoles, but its PC release is still unknown. GTA 6 release delay announcement really disappointed the fans, but the quiet release of trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game worked wonders and brought back the hype.

Now, we have official information on GTA 6 release date, characters, locations, and the story of the game, but this hasn’t put a stop to the leaks encircling the game. GTA 6 fans are now analyzing trailer 2 and the screenshots in detail in order to get a better grasp of the gameplay of GTA 6.

GTA 6 New Leaks

A user on GTA 6 subreddit has revealed some new GTA 6 leaks and the source of these leaks is the ‘X’ account ‘GameRoll’. This account has earlier managed to reveal the full name of the two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, even before they were revealed by Rockstar Games. The same leaker has now revealed that GTA 6 will have five story chapters and there will be no Panhandle map in the game. He has also revealed the presence of functional malls, more than 700 enterable stores, and male strippers in the gameplay. He has also mentioned that GTA 6 will feature the return of Limited Weapon Wheel in the 'Trunk' from the popular game Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 map has always been shown to be the shape of a Panhandle by the Mapping project, and this new reveal would make it difficult for the GTA 6 fans to understand the shape of the vast open world of the game. One of the users has replied to the post and according to him in real life Northern Florida is shaped like a panhandle and this refers to the fact that the real GTA 6 map won’t be shaped like a panhandle. But a missing panhandle doesn’t indicate that the map will not cover all the locations. The leaks also suggest that the skyscrapers will have elevators and there would be male strippers in the game.

GTA 6 leaks have revealed earlier also that the game will see a lot of returning features from Red Dead Redemption 2, and this also includes some popular features like random interaction with NPCs and the carry bodies gameplay. GTA 6 and RDR2 are expected to have similarity based on features like shared inventory, more buildings to enter and the volumetric cloud systems.

GTA 6 will surely feature the best gameplay techniques from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Right now, we just have official information on the characters, locations, and the story of GTA 6, and the fans really need to wait for more gameplay trailers in order to get correct information on the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Slipping Beyond May 2026 is Not Confirmed, Reveals Infuriated Insider

GTA 6 Release Delay Forces Rivals to Grab the Fall 2025 Release Opportunity

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for June 5 to June 16, 2025, with GTA 5 DLC Teaser

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android