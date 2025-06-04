God of War Upcoming Game Rumored to be a Smaller Project Set in Ancient Greece

God of War Games have something magical about their storyline, and what makes them extraordinary is their spectacular visuals and graphics. God of War games are based on mythological storyline, and the series follows a smooth transition from the Greek Mythology to the Norse Saga. The series is developed by the popular Santa Monica Studio, and it has been long since the fans have seen a new game added to the God of War Series. There have been enough rumors on the web about the next God of War game being set in ancient Greece where you get to see a much younger Kratos, but nothing on this front has been confirmed by Sony.

God of War Upcoming Game- Rumors

Recently, a reliable insider, Tom Henderson has revealed on ‘X’ that “Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought.” Here he is referring to the upcoming God of War game that would be basically a smaller God of War project. The rumors were first posted on Resetera, and have been confirmed by Jeff Grubb.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘Tom Henderson’:

Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2025

According to the rumors, the project name for the next God of War Game is ‘GOW x Blasphemous’, and the game is being developed under the supervision of Santa Monica Studio. The game is rumored to set in Ancient Greece and covers the timeline before Kratos becomes a God in the God of War series. The game features the return of ‘Deimos’ and would feature a better art style than Hades. Also, Mega Cat Studios seems to be involved in the development of the game. This game would be a smaller project, as Santa Monica would need time to work on the next, big God of War Game project.

God of War Upcoming Game- Earlier Leaks

Earlier leaks had projected that Atreus would be the playable character in the Next God of War Game and the story of the game would focus on his quest to find the giants. The rumors had also revealed that the upcoming God of War game would be set in Ancient Greece, instead of the other rumored location, Egypt. Kratos would not be a playable character in the game, and would mostly be seen beside Atreus. All this was revealed by the reputable insider, Tom Henderson, and there itself he had pointed out that the leaked game would feature a much younger Kratos.

God of War Series has always been a fan favorite, and any new game being added to the series would work as an absolute delight for the fans. A smaller God of War project than what is expected could work wonders for the Series till the next big game launches in the series.

Also Read:

Assassin’s Creed Next Game Rumored to Have a Dark, Haunting Plot-Marks a New Era in Gaming

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Screenshots Did Not Reveal Every Location on the Map-Rumors

GTA 5 DLC Rumored to Release on June 17, 2025-Fans Want a Michael or Mansion DLC

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Get Arrival Animation Bullet Master, Diamonds and Skins