Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and Turtleneck Event-Get Trendy Costumes

Free Fire MAX is a third-person survival shooter game, well-known for its regular updates and events. Free Fire MAX celebrated its 8th Anniversary event with the launch of a new OB49 Update and a new Solara map. Now, after the Arrival Animation event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new event ‘Turtleneck Ring’ for the server. The event brings some exclusive Turtleneck costumes as reward to the platform. Free Fire MAX also releases Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on a regular basis, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against free gun skins, costumes, Free Fire MAX diamonds and much more in the game. These redeem codes are a unique combination of alphabets and numbers, and are active only for a limited time.
Here are the Redeem Codes for June 6, 2025:
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
- F9L3K7J1H5G5
- FO4I7U2Y9TK2
- FR3E9W6Q2ZJ2
- FC8V2B7N5ML
- FE5D8S1A4FH4
- F6Z1X8C3V9B6
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
- Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
- After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.
Free Fire MAX Turtleneck Event- Release Date
Free Fire MAX Turtleneck event was released today on June 7, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 14 days. It is a Luck Royale Event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Turtleneck Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Turtleneck Ring event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.
Free Fire MAX Turtleneck Ring Event- Rewards
- Cashmere Turtleneck (top)
- Black Turtleneck
- Premium Fashion Token x 1
- Premium fashion Tokens x 2
- Premium Fashion Tokens x 3
- Premium Fashion Tokens x 5
- Premium Fashion Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX Turtleneck Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
The Premium Ring Tokens owned by you in the event can be exchanged for some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Premium Ring Tokens owned by you.
- Premium Ring Voucher x 50 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Void Genotype Bundle x 150 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Lacuna Genotype Bundle x 150 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Silent Statement Bundle x 120 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Gloo Wall- Voidborne x 50 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Scythe- Voidborne x 50 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Monsoon Mark Facepaint x 40 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Backpack- Pochette x 40 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Loot Box- Gilded large Tote x 30 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Ruby Bride Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Pigment Splash (AK47 + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Premium Fashion Tokens
- Armor Crate x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Supply Crate x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Leg Pockets x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Pocket Market x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Bonfire x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Airdrop Aid x 1 Premium Fashion Token
- Secret Clue x 1 Premium fashion Token
- Bounty Token x 1 Premium Fashion Token
Free Fire MAX Turtleneck Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You can use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn exclusive rewards.
