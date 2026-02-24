TCG Card Shop Simulator Just Dropped on Xbox Game Pass

If you’ve ever opened a booster pack hoping for a rare pull, you already understand the appeal behind TCG Card Shop Simulator.

The indie trading card shop management game, developed by O.P. Neon Games, first launched in Early Access on Steam on September 15, 2024. As of February 24, 2026 (00:00 UTC), the game is now officially available on Xbox Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass, expanding its reach to console players.

The move builds on strong momentum. TCG Card Shop Simulator has sold over 2 million copies on Steam in less than two years, establishing itself as one of the notable indie simulation titles in the genre.

Building and running your own card shop

At its core, TCG Card Shop Simulator puts players in charge of a local trading card store. The gameplay blends business management with collectible card culture.

Players can:

Stock shelves with booster packs and card products

Set pricing strategies based on demand

Hire staff

Host competitive in-store card events

Expand and customize their retail space

Open booster packs to build or sell personal collections

The ability to open packs yourself is central to the experience. Pull a rare card and you face a choice: sell it for profit or keep it to complete a set. That tension between business growth and collection goals gives the game its identity.

Since launch, updates have added new cards, accessories, playmats, customer trading systems, and expanded decoration options. Development continues under the Early Access model.

A solo developer story

TCG Card Shop Simulator is developed and published by O.P. Neon Games, founded by solo developer Ding Shen Sia from Malaysia. Inspired by growing up with monster-raising games and trading card games, Sia designed the project around recreating the feeling of running a local hobby store.

Speaking about the Xbox release, Sia said:

“My goal has always been to create the best possible version of TCG Card Shop Simulator and for the game to be experienced by as many players as possible. Partnering up with Xbox for Game Preview and Game Pass is another strong step to expand TCG Card Shop Simulator to a wider audience.”

Xbox expansion marks next phase of growth

The arrival on Xbox Game Preview and Game Pass represents a significant platform expansion. By entering the Xbox ecosystem, the game moves beyond its PC Early Access audience and becomes accessible to a broader console community.

The Game Preview structure also aligns with the studio’s development approach, allowing updates and player feedback to continue shaping the experience.

With more than 2 million copies sold and ongoing platform expansion, TCG Card Shop Simulator is evolving from a niche indie release into a sustained presence in the simulation genre. For players interested in management strategy and trading card culture, the Xbox launch marks its next chapter.

