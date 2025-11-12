The Game Awards 2025 to Stream on Amazon Prime Video with a Shop for the Merch

The Game Awards 2025 is one of the biggest events when it comes to gaming industry business. Now, in a recent development, it has been revealed that The Game Awards will live stream on Amazon’s Prime Video this December. This is the first time ever that the Game Awards hosted by Geogh Keighley has partnered with any subscription-based service.

Last year, GTA 6 won the award for the most anticipated title of the year, but since then the game has been delayed two times. Now GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Game Awards event started in the year 2014, and since then the award show has gained the reputation being the most prestigious event of the overall gaming industry. Till now, the entire show was streamed across all the free platforms and that includes YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok. But this year their partnership with Amazon Prime video will bring something new for the viewers. Apart from live stream on Amazon Prime Video, the show will be available on its regular platforms Twitch, YouTube and X.

The Game Awards Show 2025- When and Where to Watch?

The game Awards Show will air live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 11, 2025 from 5 to 8 p.m. PT and 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The show will live stream on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, YouTube, and X. It will feature world premieres, major new announcements, some excellent musical performances, and last but not the least award honoring the best games and creators of the year 2025.

The Game Awards show on Twitch will be livestreamed in 2K (1440p) for the first time, and this will allow the creators to re-broadcast the show live to their communities.

Rewards and Game Awards Merch for the Viewers

The Game Awards Show 2025 will feature Twitch Drops, where Twitch viewers who will watch for 30 minutes or more will be rewarded with exclusive in-game content and a limited-edition TGA badge.

Also, a new partnership with Amazon includes the launch of a dedicated shop for The Game Awards merch for the viewers. During the live broadcast of The Game Awards Show, viewers can expect “Prime-exclusive, limited- time deals across nominated games, new releases, hardware and more, revealed in real time."

More details on the show will be revealed in due course of time. The show remains the same, only a new partnership has been added to the existing event.

