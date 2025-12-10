GTA 6 Has Been a Long Wait and It is Evident in Michael's Look in GTA 5 Mansions Update

GTA 6 release has been a long- long road, and now the fans feel that they have been waiting for the game since ages. Isn’t it true? GTA 5 was released more than a decade back, and since then what we have in hand is just two lovely trailers and some seventy screenshots on GTA 6. A fan on GTA 6 subreddit has posted “Michael’s appearance in the new update is just a reminder of how long we’ve been waiting for GTA 6”, and he is absolutely right. GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC is releasing on December 10, 2025, and recent trailer for the new GTA 5 DLC reveals a much older Michael and Amanda. So, this is where the characters from GTA 5 have reached, while the fans have still been waiting for GTA 6 release.
GTA 6 Release Delay and Michael’s Appearance in GTA 5 DLC- What the Fans Have to Say?
GTA 6 fans have taken this post to the next level which sounds sarcastic, but funny altogether. One of the fans says “At this pace we will witness Jimmy’s kids in GTA 5”. Another one says “We will probably she Tracey’s grandchildren in GTA 6”. So, the fans think that Michael’s older appearance in the new GTA Online DLC is a clear indicator of how long they have been waiting for GTA 6 release. But that’s a fun way that the fans have discovered to vent out their frustration, and it makes the already elongated wait feel much easier.
GTA 5 Mansions Update which will be releasing today, comes with the much-awaited Michael DLC, and the fans are really excited in a long time about GTA Online. However, Trevor and Franklin have already made their appearances in GTA 5 DLC, and that’s the reason why Michael’s DLC was the next much-awaited DLC for the game. Trevor’s first appearance in GTA 5 Online were the contact missions given by him, then his second appearance was in the heist DLC in 2015 (Series A Funding Heist), and Franklin’s appearance is in The Contact DLC in 2021.
GTA Online as a platform was losing its relevance for a long time now, but this fresh, new GTA 5 DLC has made the platform exciting for the fans. Right now, what will keep the fans going till GTA 6 release is the Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Upgrade along with this new GTA 5 DLC.
Will Rockstar Delay GTA 6 Release Further?
GTA 6 release has become a complete mystery now as some of the fans are even doubting the existence of the game. Rockstar Games has been silent over GTA 6 development, and they mostly speak out when they need to make some or the other announcement related to further delay in release. Right now, GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and the release date is very close to the holiday season for that year. So, the current release date for GTA 6 will help Rockstar Games in capitalizing on the holiday sales of the year.
However, Rockstar’s passion for perfection has already delayed the game two times, and no one knows whether the game will reach the required perfection level by November 2026 or not. GTA 6 is a big and challenging game and a possibility of further delay in release is possible, but nothing can be said without any official confirmation from Rockstar Games. The PC release of the game is also expected by the fans, but as of now there is no information on such release.
Let’s hope that GTA 6 doesn’t get delayed further and we get the game in November 2026. GTA 6 delay has already caused enough buzz in the gaming community, and the fans have already waited enough to explore the neon-soaked streets of Vice City in the game.
