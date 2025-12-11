GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for December 10 to 17, 2025-New DLC and Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update has launched for the week December 10 to December 17, 2025, and along with it we have received a new GTA 5 DLC. The new GTA Online DLC brings three new mansions, new vehicles and new missions to the platform. The best part of the new GTA Online DLC is the return of Michael to the game, and this brings new Michael missions for the players. The mansions are available on a brand-new website called the Prix Luxury Real Estate and all the mansions are pretty expensive with the cheapest one priced at $11.5 million. All the three mansions are available in three different locations on the map, but their interiors are almost the same. You can purchase and own all the three mansions, if you have the money to afford them.
In the new GTA Online Update you can claim your spot among Los Santos' elite with A Safehouse in the Hills, adding lavish new mansions from Prix Luxury Real Estate featuring luxury design and high-end tech for running your empire. You can team up with Avi Schwartzman in KnoWay Out to hit a self-driving car startup illegally feeding data to the FIB, and try the new Rockstar Mission Creator to design, build, and share custom Missions, with five examples included.
GTA Online DLC ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ Update
- New Properties: The Richman Villa, The Tongva Estate, The Vinewood Residence
- Nameable cat and dog Pets
- New Missions: KnoWay Out - Help Avi Schwartzman crash KnoWay's reputation
- New Vehicles: Grotti GT750, Pfister X-Treme, Übermacht Sentinel XS4 and Vapid FMJ MK V (exclusive to GTA+ Members)
- Creator Updates: New Mission Creator Tool
- New Law Enforcement Emotes: Tactical Salute, Baton Twirl, Wasn't Me, Flash Badge
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete the KnoWay Out Finale as Leader to earn GTA$400,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Featured Series: Hotring Races
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Community Race Series (4X for GTA+ Members)
Get 2X GTA$
- Meth Sell Missions (includes Biker Business and Nightclub Goods)
Get Discounts (40% off)
- Methamphetamine Labs including Upgrades and Modifications
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Annis Minimus
- Canis Castigator
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Pegassi Osiris
- Pfister Astron
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Progen GP1
- Schyster Deviant
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Vapid Ellie
- Vapid Trophy Truck
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% Off: Combat Shotgun - 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Enus Deity (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Viseris (Standard Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Übermacht Sentinel Classic (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Übermacht SC1
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Överflöd Entity XXR - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Dinka Enduro, Ocelot Locust, Vapid Hustler and Western Rat Bike
- Luxury Autos: Pfister X-Treme and Übermacht Sentinel XS4
- Test Track: Benefactor Surano, Dewbauchee JB 700 and Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Weeny Issi Rally
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Across the Wilderness
- Time Trial: Observatory
- HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta
