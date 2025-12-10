GTA 5 Mansions Update Launch Reveals the Price of Three New Mansions You Can Own

GTA 5 Mansions DLC along with Michael’s DLC launch has revealed the price of three new mansions you can own in the game. The DLC was much-talked about, as a lot of fans were looking forward to Michael’s return in the game. Now, the new GTA 5 Mansions Update has launched with the Michael DLC for different platforms including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC Legacy, and PC Enhanced.
3 New Properties in the GTA 5 Mansions Update and their Price
There are three new mansions in the GTA 5 Mansions Update and their prices are $11.5 million, $12.2 million, and $12,8 million before upgrades. You can own these properties in the game.
New Vehicles in the GTA 5 Mansions Update
- FMJ Mk V (GTA+ Only this week but can be bought from other players at the Car Meet.
- Pfister X-treme (Day 1)
- Grotti GT750 (Day 1)
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS4 (Day 1)
- Progen Luiva (GTA+ Vinewood Garage Only but can be bought from other players at the Car Meet.
- Pfister Astrale (Dripfeed)
- Grotti Itali Classic (Dripfeed)
- More...
Other Additions in the GTA 5 Mansions Update
- 60 new garage slots (20 per mansion)
- AI Assistants (Can I call you daddy?)
- Lock-On Jammer added to many vehicles and aircraft (List coming soon)
- Many removed vehicles added back to the game (List coming soon)
- Pets can be purchased for your mansions. (Cat inside/Dog outside)
GTA 5 Mansions update got its recent trailer some time back, which featured an older Michael and Amanda. Rockstar Newswire says “More than just a personal monument to your criminal accomplishments, a mansion from Prix Luxury Real Estate features sprawling outdoor spaces and meticulously designed interiors with a state-of-the-art AI Assistant to aid with professional and personal tasks that maximize your potential. So, based on the post it looks like that we are getting an AI Assistant in the game. There is also a master control terminal on the computer in the mansion along with your AI assistant. The trailer also gives you a first look at the vault, a new garage, and the armory.
