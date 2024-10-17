Top 5 Must-Play PC Games of 2024: Pricing, Popularity & Where to Buy

So far, 2024 has been the hallmark year for PC gaming, as several of the most awaited titles have been catching the world's attention. In one frame, not one but several such games have gotten a lot of talk because of their exceptional gameplay and design. Given below are the top 5 games for PC, how they ended up there, their price in India, the number of active players, and where to buy them.

1. Starfield

Genre: Action Role-Playing Game, Space Exploration, and Adventure.

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Price: ₹5,800 (Standard Edition)

Where to Buy: Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Store.

Active players: 3 million+

Reason for it to be so popular:

Starfield is one of the most eagerly awaited and most rapidly rising video game launches for 2024, offering users an expansively wide galaxy set across over 1,000 planets. Also, with the help of the feature known as Bancroft, users can create their unique personal ships along with limitless opportunities for customization, making it one of the most exciting and magical releases from Bethesda's collection.

Reasons to Give It a Try:

For those captivated by space exploration and the allure of role-playing games, Starfield offers a sprawling universe, brimming with quests, engaging narratives, and stunning graphics. The freedom to mold your adventure guarantees that every gameplay experience is distinctive and immensely exhilarating.

2. Baldur's Gate III

Category: Role-Playing Game and Turn-Based Strategy

Developer: Larian Studios.

Price: ₹4,999.

Where to buy: Steam, GOG

Active players: Over 2.5 million.

Why So Popular:

It's the amalgamation of the best elements of the core principles that govern Dungeons & Dragons along with the exquisitely crafted, multi-dimensional plot that explodes into a thousand different directions that explains why Baldur's Gate III is currently going crazy among gamers. The character customization offers an unparalleled degree of detail. The level of definition over the nuance of their avatars is something players can manage, and with the tactical combat, it incorporates the game with a nearly remarkable depth that forms such sophistication in this strategy lure.

Additionally, the freedom provided through the options made while playing the game further boosts its acceptance and makes it one of the most popular games among role-playing game enthusiasts.

Reasons to Give It a Try:

Well, it is, really ideal for those who have a deep appreciation for games rich in narrative, complemented by strategic combat elements. Nevertheless, at its roots, the experience is fundamentally grounded on the player's choices, with each playthrough yielding a playthrough uniquely captivating with each encounter.

3. Counter-Strike 2

Category: First-Person Shooter

Developer: Valve

Price: Free-to-Play

Where to buy: Steam

Active players: more than 10 million.

Why So Popular:

This is the very reason it enjoys fame. Counter-Strike 2 pours a new and invigorating energy into first-person shooter genres, thanks to the Source 2 engine's capabilities. This new technology reveals improved visuals and more striking and vibrant insights, sophisticated and intricate physics, and so much more that comes together to create a much more lifelike experience.

Reasons to Give It a Try:

Participants would also appreciate a significant increase in the fluency of the game, which would for sure elevate the quality of the game.

In this much-awaited sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, this game managed to go on and establish itself as one of the most played and frequently played titles in the first-person shooter genre.

For anyone looking for a thrilling fast-paced tactical shooter that depends on individual and team skills, Counter-Strike 2 is undoubtedly one of the best options. Now that this game is free to play, everyone can access it.

4. Diablo IV

Genre: Action RPG

Created by: Blizzard Entertainment.

Cost: ₹5,799 for the Standard Edition.

Where to Buy: Battle.net, Steam.

Active Players: 1.2 million+

Why So Popular:

Diablo IV has without an iota of doubt created much excitement and eagerness among its fans, part of which also gets aided by the re-emergence of dark and melancholic atmospheric appeal that many fans have grown to appreciate over the years.

Reasons to Give It a Try:

The combat makes for great excitement in conjunction with the awe-inspiring and very rewarding loot system as seamlessly integrated with the open-world environment, sprawling and vast in scale, that should be frankly essential for any gamer, be they old pros or completely new to this rich world.

Diablo IV is a game that players who enjoy the thrill of fighting nightmarish demons while nurturing and perfecting a highly developed character build look forward to.

5. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (DLC)

Category: Action role-playing game, Open world environment

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Price: Expansion ₹2,499, Base Game ₹3,499

Buy on: Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store

Active Players: Over 900,000+

Why So Popular:

The video game Cyberpunk 2077 had a catastrophic and problematic beginning in 2020, but several patches combined with the release of the Phantom Liberty add-on breathed new improvements into the video game.

Reasons to Give It a Try:

With such refined and exquisite gameplay, combined with the remarkable and innovative Phantom Liberty DLC, it delivers a role-playing game experience that is so much richer and enhanced, definitely worth the effort to check out.





Conclusion

From exploration space fantasies in Starfield to swift, action-packed tactics against counter-terrorists in the fast-paced FPS action of Counter-Strike 2, PC gaming in 2024 has something for everyone. Most of these experiences are now available on well-known platforms like Steam, GOG, and Battle.net. Look out for seasonals where these games come at a discount; however, they are more than worth the money!

