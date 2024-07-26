Top Upcoming PS5 Games – GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and More

PS5 games are extremely popular because of their exclusive features like haptic feedback and realistic visuals. Games like God of War which are made exclusively for PlayStation consoles come with a compelling storyline and an immersive gameplay mechanism. Apart from the exclusive games, PS5 also hosts a lot of other games like GTA series games that are created by other popular gaming companies. Here is a list of all the top upcoming PS5 games that can also be called the much-awaited games, as these games are mostly the next in line to their respective successful predecessor.

GTA 6

Perhaps the most awaited game right now. GTA 6 is sure to bring a lot to the table. From AI powered NPCs to real life resembling graphics, this game has it all. Get ready to dive into the world of crime, robbery, drugs, car theft and much more. GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and the game will feature two playable characters Jason and Lucia. The game features a storyline woven into a complicated thread of drugs, crime, robbery and reckless car driving. The game is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles.

Watch the official trailer for GTA 6 here.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Take the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and elevate it to new levels, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. With gravity-defying battles, and a huge roster of fighters to pick from, Sparking! Zero is the perfect game to showcase the fighting skills and Ki abilities of these characters. The game is complete with an incredible number of transformations, attacks and skills with stunning graphics and arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on.

Release date: 11th October 2024

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is an upcoming sports game developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label. Dive into the word of Quidditch fantasy and take to the sky as one of the classic positions - Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater - each with their own unique play style. Delve into new maps that flaunt the unexplored areas of the wizarding world. This game will allow the players to explore the fictional world of Harry Potter unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Release date: 3rd September 2024

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 is an action spy thriller set in the 90’s era. While global attention is directed toward the Gulf War, a secret organization has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA. Exiled from their agency and country that once hailed them as heroes, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves tailed by the government agencies. With no resources or connections, they are forced to go rogue and with the help of criminals overtake their corrupt government and reveal the real traitors to clear their names.

Release date: 25th October 2024

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, set to release in November 2024. Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world of Japan in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between these two characters and allies as you uncover the mystery of their common destiny. Make your own Shinobi league, customize your hideout and master complementary styles all while trying to bring Japan into a new era.

Release date: 15th November 2024

