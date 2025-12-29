Free Fire MAX Moco Store and Step Up Emotes Events for December 2025-Get Groza Gun and Giddy Up Emote

Free Fire MAX is wrapping up the year 2025 with exclusive events like the Moco Store Event and the Step Up Emotes Event. These events and regular updates in Free Fire MAX keep the gameplay interesting for the players, as they tend to bring some exclusive rewards for the players. Moco Store event is popular, as it allows the players to customize their prize pool, and along with that the newly launched Step Up Emotes Event brings some exclusive emotes as a Grand Prize to the platform. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the two events, and win some exclusive rewards like the Gather Around emote and Groza- Tagger’s Revolt gun skin.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Arrival Animation

Free Fire MAX Moco Store event will stay on the server for the next 8 days and it is a Luck royale event. Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event

How to Access the Moco Store Arrival Animation Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Arrival Animation Event.

Here you need to select 1 item from the Grand Prize Pool and 1 item from the Bonus Prize Pool.

Now, click on Confirm, and this will give you the final Prize Pool.

Here, you need to make your first spin will 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Diamonds required will increase with every subsequent spin.

You need to spin maximum six times to get the Grand Prize

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Arrival Animation Event- Rewards

Grand Prizes

Stay Frosty

Gingerbread Man

SKS- Duchess Swallowtail

Goodies Time

Snowy Servitude

Groza- Tagger’s Revolt

Bonus Prizes

Winterland Sledge

Backpack- Reindeer

Loot Box- Winter’s Delight

Gingerbread’s Bane

Grenade- Yeti Buddy

Monster Truck- Sow Cruise

How will Your Prize Pool Look Like?

If you select Stay Frosty Arrival Animation as your Grand Prize and Winterland Sledge as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will have these prizes-

Cube Fragment x 2

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Winterland Sledge

Stay Frosty

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Free Fire MAX Step Up Emotes Event

Release Date

Free Fire MAX Step Up Emotes event has been launched today on December 29, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 10 days. It is a Luck Royale event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Step Up Emotes Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck-royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Step Up Emotes Event.

Now, you can make 1 spin with 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 1 Round (7 spins) with 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 7 spins.

Free Fire MAX Step Up Emotes- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gather Around Emote

Spring Rocker Emote

Giddy Up Emote

Reindeer Float Emote

Basic Prizes

MP40- Golden Cracker Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Tactical Market x 2

Super Leg Pockets x 2

Free Fire MAX Moco Store and Step Up Emotes Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You can use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win exclusive rewards in the event.

