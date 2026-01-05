Vice Magic City Mayhem Inspired by GTA Vice City Slated for 2026 Release on Nintendo Switch

GTA Vice City is one place that most of the GTA fans would like to visit in 2026 once GTA 6 releases. GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and this is where you will meet Jason and Lucia in the game. However, GTA 6 taking you back to Vice City refers to the game GTA Vice City, published in 2002 and originally set in Vice City, a fictional representation of Miami in Florida. GTA Vice City is set in the 1980’s era and the prime attractive highlights of the game include characteristics like big hair, excess, and pastel suits and the story of a man who rises to the top of the criminal pile. Vice City is the common setting for GTA 6 and Vice City, but GTA 6 will portray a contemporary Vice City, where you will get to experience a new and changed Vice City.

Recently, Jurassic Sunset Games secured crowdfunding for Vice: Magic City Mayhem on Kickstarter, and with this the team is looking at bringing the title to Nintendo Switch. The project is expected to release in the year 2026, and might even release before GTA 6.

Vice: Magic City Mayhem is a top-down 8-bit retro action-adventure game and it has been cited to draw inspiration from popular games like The Legend of Zelda and GTA Vice City. Imagine how it feels, when you will be fighting enemies, collecting brand-new items, and also upgrading your character, while you are on a quest to rescue your one true love.

The game lets you play as Dutch, one of Vice City’s most feared enforces, who is on an exciting quest to rescue his true love, Sophie. You will get a feel of the Vice City of GTA games, while you navigate through the chaotic scenes of wild nightclubs, scenic beaches, and raptor-infested yachts in this raunchy, high-stakes adventure.

Vice: Magic City Mayhem will have the best of the two worlds, where you will experience features like intense combat, wild exploration, and tricky puzzles from The Legend of Zelda combined with features like wild storylines, vibrant open world and dark humor from GTA Vice City.

Gameplay Features of Vice: Magic City Mayhem

The game will feature unique dungeons, which have the capability to challenge your intellect and imagination skills. Each dungeon offers a mix of environment puzzles, hidden secrets, and environment puzzles.

You will experience an exciting Hash-and-Slash combat, where you get engaged in intense battles against a number of diverse enemies. Every encounter is different in the game, as the gameplay offers a unique mix of melee and ranged combat, which provides an exciting and ever-evolving experience.

You will face off against fearsome bosses in epic boss fights where ever fight comes with its unique attack pattern and strategy.

You will get an opportunity to explore hidden secrets through secret passages, hidden corners, and dark corners. The more you explore, the more you will get involved in unique encounters, as each hidden area offers its own surprises and rewards.

Vice: Magic City Mayhem, will take you on a journey, where you would be able to explore Vie City in a new way. The game comes with unique puzzles, world exploration, and intense combats, and all these features are a mix of two popular games GTA Vice City and The Legend of Zelda.

