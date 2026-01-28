This PC Game Does Something No Wildlife Sim Has Tried Before

The Great Indian Safari is a wildlife photography and management simulation in development at Flying Robot Studios, an independent studio based in Kolkata, India. Scheduled for release on PC via Steam between February and June 2027, the game places players in charge of building and managing an open Indian wilderness reserve rather than a traditional zoo-style park.

The game is designed around a clear principle: ecosystem health and visitor experience are interdependent systems, not separate layers. Progression depends on maintaining both.

Managing a reserve, not placing animals

Players design safari routes, build visitor infrastructure, and rewild habitats while accounting for the needs of specific Indian species such as Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, leopards, one-horned rhinos, and deer. Each species has defined habitat requirements and behavioral traits, which affect how and when animals appear within the reserve.

The game avoids individual worker micromanagement. Instead, staff are assigned through role-based pools, including veterinary, ranger, guide, hospitality, and operations teams. The efficiency of these pools influences wildlife health, emergency response, visitor satisfaction, and photo discovery rates.

Photography as a progression mechanic

Photography is not presented as a cosmetic feature. It is a central gameplay system tied directly to reputation and revenue. Wildlife photo opportunities emerge dynamically based on ecosystem conditions, animal behavior, and in-game events.

Photos are evaluated across multiple criteria, including species, action, lighting, composition, and risk. High-quality images can trigger reputation gains and visitor surges, linking photographic skill to park-wide outcomes. In-game screenshots show a dedicated camera interface with adjustable focal length, aperture, ISO, exposure value, and focus distance. This interface suggests intentional player control rather than automated image capture.

A dual reputation system enforces balance

The Great Indian Safari uses two connected reputation indices: Ecosystem Health and Ecotourism Health. Ecosystem health reflects biodiversity, habitat stability, and conservation actions. Ecotourism health reflects visitor satisfaction, facilities, financial stability, and photo moments.

Neglecting either index creates negative consequences, preventing players from optimizing for profit alone. Sustainable practices are required for long-term success.

Events, narratives, and systemic outcomes

Dynamic events include monsoon migrations, poaching threats, disease outbreaks, flash floods, conservation inspections, and rare species visits. The game also features named legendary animals with defined narrative arcs, including births, deaths, and territorial behavior, which generate special photography opportunities.

Built in Unity and targeting resolutions up to 4K, with Steam Deck compatibility, The Great Indian Safari positions itself as a single-player simulation focused on conservation, systemic interaction, and photography-driven progression rather than scripted spectacle.

