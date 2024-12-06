GTA 6 System Requirements-Check PC Specs to Run the Game Successfully

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game that is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of trailer 2 of the game, but Rockstar has not yet released any official information on the game, since the release of official trailer 1 for the game. There has been much debate about the performance of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and there is no official information on the release of the game on PC. Still, the fans are looking forward to some facts on what specifications would GTA 6 need, if it ever releases for PC.

GTA 6 PC Release- Could it be a Reality?

GTA 6 PC release could be reality in the near future and most of the fans believe that GTA 6 could come on PC by the end of 2026 or somewhere in the year 2027. Rockstar games has never commented on the PC release of GTA 6, but during a TD Cowan conference Zelnick was once asked “whether the decision to exclude the PC release of GTA 6 at launch was the final decision of the company, or is there a possibility of later announcement for the PC platform release of the game?” To which Zelnick relied “It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone, but Rockstar has an approach to platform which we have seen before, and they will make some more announcements in due time.” So, there seems to some hope for the PC release of GTA 6, according to the tradition followed by Rockstar Games with other titles in their domain.

GTA 6 System Requirements for PC

GTA 6 is definitely going to be a technically challenging game because it is being rumored to support features like 16K textures, advanced water physics and AI enabled gameplay. You really need to check the technical specs for your system before trying to run the game successfully.

GTA 6 Minimum System Requirements (Expected)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX5700XT

DirectX version: Version 12

RAM: 8GB

Software: Windows 10

Storage: 150GB SSD

GTA 6 Recommended System Requirements (Expected)

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

DirectX version: 12

RAM: 32GB

Software: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 150GB SSD

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, but the challenge lies in whether the game will run successfully on the announced consoles at 60 frames-per-second or not. The fans believe that Rockstar will optimize the game for all kinds of consoles, and this fact is a big relief for consumers with Xbox Series X/S consoles. So, whenever the game releases for the PC, Rockstar will make it sure that its performance is optimized for the PC players.

