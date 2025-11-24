Flipkart black friday sale: Grab early deals on these smartphones

The Black Friday Sale at Flipkart will start on November 23 and this will be the first big event in shopping after the Diwali. Customers will have the opportunity to get limited-time offers on the smartphones, laptops, wearables, televisions and large appliances, and a few product categories are also displayed on the dedicated Flipkart site about black Friday. Some of the best-sellers include Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, Moto G86 Power 5G, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, and Realme P4 5G. These phones are based on a variety of segments, including flagship and lower-cost, so that customers with varied needs and requirements can in the sale event get great deals and improve their technology. Such brands as Realme, Xiaomi, POCO, and OnePlus will also update their lists with flash deals, and the site is a necessary check in terms of real-time pricing. Here are a few phones to watch out for during the Flipkart black friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is among the most significant deals at the Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025, as the 8GB/128GB model will cost not less than Rs74,999 but Rs40,999, that is, a 45 per cent cut on the original price. Further discounts are provided by Axis Bank debit cards and SBI credit cards whereby an extra 5 percent cashback is provided that makes the actual price even cheaper. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, high-end camera functions, and vivid AMOLED display are some of the features of this flagship smartphone that will make it a very appealing option when the sale occurs.

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G is being sold at a discount of Rs13,499, which is lower than Rs17,999, and discounts of up to Rs500 are offered to users with ICICI, Axis or HDFC cards. This is a 5G phone that has a large display, powerful processor, and a good camera system that is very affordable and has high value to money, particularly to those who are more cost-conscious and want to have a reliable 5G phone.

Moto G86 Power 5G

The Moto G86 Power 5G is sold at an attractive price Rs16,999 to have a good battery and performance. The phone is also suitable for the consumer who desires a durable mid-range phone that has large battery life. Bank deals and exchange offers also offer additional discounts to make the deal even more appealing to the low-end consumer.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will cost around Rs12,525 with bank and UPI offers, which is lesser than its standard price. The device is a balance between performance and prices, which can suit the needs of entry-level customers who want to have a 5G capable smartphone. The Flipkart sale offers exchange and prepaid discounts to the low cost attractiveness of this phone.

Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G will be sold at Rs15,829 as part of the sale, which is a fair price for a low-end smartphone with a huge screen and good cameras. Such deals as a package, trade-in, and bank discount make it even cheaper and more suitable to the users who want high-quality features at a reasonable cost.

Black Friday Sale on Flipkart is the best opportunity to get a new smartphone, enter a bundle offer and get competitive prices, not experienced after the Diwali rush. The lineup includes flagship and mid-range options (and budget, as well), and the flash deals will be developed during the week. You should not forget to cross-platform shops and make your purchases early to have the best deals.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.