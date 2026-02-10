GoBoult Mustang 3.0 line puts gearheads back in control of their tech

Tired of tapping tiny screens that fail when conditions are less than perfect? GoBoult’s Mustang 3.0 launch takes a different approach, leaning on physical controls and automotive-inspired hardware. The new lineup includes three smartwatches and one true wireless stereo (TWS) product, marking a deeper expansion of the company’s long-term partnership with Mustang. Now in its third year, the collaboration has moved beyond audio into a broader wearables ecosystem. According to the company, Mustang influences design, materials, and user interaction rather than functioning as a surface-level branding exercise.

Here is a closer look at the newly launched devices.

Mustang Stallion: Control-first flagship

Mustang Stallion is positioned as the most hardware-focused smartwatch in the lineup. The design integrates automotive-inspired control elements directly into the watch body. A piston-head switch, inspired by Mustang engine pistons, delivers tactile input for power and menu functions.

Navigation is centered on a speedometer-inspired rotating bezel, supported by a high-traction crown designed to improve grip and feedback. An ignition-style lever, modeled after classic Mustang ignition switches, provides direct access to Activity Mode through a single press.

The watch is available across D2C platforms, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels nationwide.

Special launch price: ₹3,999

Mustang Racer: Performance-driven and responsive

Mustang Racer combines mechanical interaction with a lighter, performance-oriented design. User input is driven by a tyre-tread inspired high-traction crown, intended to support controlled navigation during movement. A paddle-shifter inspired lever is positioned for quick access, allowing responsive input without relying entirely on the touchscreen. The watch also features an aero-intake inspired strap, designed to enhance comfort during extended wear while maintaining a secure fit.

The Racer is available pan India via D2C, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms.

Special launch price: ₹2,999

Mustang Muscle: Aerodynamic form and everyday wear

Mustang Muscle draws from Mustang’s aero-sculpted body design and performance heritage. The watch features a large curved display that flows into the case, creating a smooth and streamlined profile on the wrist. Navigation is handled through an alloy-wheel inspired haptic-ring crown, designed to deliver responsive and intuitive control. The design is completed with a Mustang GT signature strap, inspired by tyre tread patterns and finished with dual racing stripes for a secure fit.

Availability mirrors the rest of the lineup across D2C, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms.

Special launch price: Soon to be available

Mustang Sprint TWS: Transparent design with tactile input

Mustang Sprint extends the Mustang design language into audio. The earbuds are housed in a windshield-inspired shell made from double-walled transparent polycarbonate, revealing internal detailing and performance-oriented design elements. The case incorporates the 302 Legacy Signature, drawing from Mustang’s racing history. Interaction is driven by race-grip pods with knurled surfaces and radial-textured touch zones, designed to provide tactile feedback during use.

Mustang Sprint is available pan India through D2C platforms, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels.

Special launch price: ₹1,499

Why GoBoult is betting on buttons

With Mustang 3.0, GOBOULT is clearly signaling a shift away from swipe-first wearables. Physical controls, tactile feedback, and automotive-inspired hardware sit at the center of the product experience. As the company targets long-term growth and premiumisation, the Mustang lineup reflects a strategy built around durability, design intent, and everyday usability rather than short-term price competition.

