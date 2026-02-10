Subscribe

GoBoult Mustang 3.0 line puts gearheads back in control of their tech

GoBoult’s Mustang 3.0 rejects swipe-only wearables, bringing bezels, buttons, and tactile control back to smartwatches and earbuds. Built with Mustang DNA, the lineup focuses on real use, not screen tricks, and puts hardware back in charge.

Harsh Sharma
Tired of tapping tiny screens that fail when conditions are less than perfect? GoBoult’s Mustang 3.0 launch takes a different approach, leaning on physical controls and automotive-inspired hardware. The new lineup includes three smartwatches and one true wireless stereo (TWS) product, marking a deeper expansion of the company’s long-term partnership with Mustang. Now in its third year, the collaboration has moved beyond audio into a broader wearables ecosystem. According to the company, Mustang influences design, materials, and user interaction rather than functioning as a surface-level branding exercise.

Here is a closer look at the newly launched devices.

Mustang Stallion: Control-first flagship

Mustang Stallion is positioned as the most hardware-focused smartwatch in the lineup. The design integrates automotive-inspired control elements directly into the watch body. A piston-head switch, inspired by Mustang engine pistons, delivers tactile input for power and menu functions.

Navigation is centered on a speedometer-inspired rotating bezel, supported by a high-traction crown designed to improve grip and feedback. An ignition-style lever, modeled after classic Mustang ignition switches, provides direct access to Activity Mode through a single press.

The watch is available across D2C platforms, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels nationwide.

Special launch price: ₹3,999

Mustang Stallion

Mustang Racer: Performance-driven and responsive

Mustang Racer combines mechanical interaction with a lighter, performance-oriented design. User input is driven by a tyre-tread inspired high-traction crown, intended to support controlled navigation during movement. A paddle-shifter inspired lever is positioned for quick access, allowing responsive input without relying entirely on the touchscreen. The watch also features an aero-intake inspired strap, designed to enhance comfort during extended wear while maintaining a secure fit.

The Racer is available pan India via D2C, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms.

Special launch price: ₹2,999

Mustang Racer

Mustang Muscle: Aerodynamic form and everyday wear

Mustang Muscle draws from Mustang’s aero-sculpted body design and performance heritage. The watch features a large curved display that flows into the case, creating a smooth and streamlined profile on the wrist. Navigation is handled through an alloy-wheel inspired haptic-ring crown, designed to deliver responsive and intuitive control. The design is completed with a Mustang GT signature strap, inspired by tyre tread patterns and finished with dual racing stripes for a secure fit.

Availability mirrors the rest of the lineup across D2C, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms.

Special launch price: Soon to be available

Mustang Muscle

Mustang Sprint TWS: Transparent design with tactile input

Mustang Sprint extends the Mustang design language into audio. The earbuds are housed in a windshield-inspired shell made from double-walled transparent polycarbonate, revealing internal detailing and performance-oriented design elements. The case incorporates the 302 Legacy Signature, drawing from Mustang’s racing history. Interaction is driven by race-grip pods with knurled surfaces and radial-textured touch zones, designed to provide tactile feedback during use.

Mustang Sprint is available pan India through D2C platforms, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels.

Special launch price: ₹1,499

Mustang Sprint TWS

Why GoBoult is betting on buttons

With Mustang 3.0, GOBOULT is clearly signaling a shift away from swipe-first wearables. Physical controls, tactile feedback, and automotive-inspired hardware sit at the center of the product experience. As the company targets long-term growth and premiumisation, the Mustang lineup reflects a strategy built around durability, design intent, and everyday usability rather than short-term price competition.

