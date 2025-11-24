iQOO Neo 11 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Flagship smartphones in 2025 compared

As far as flagship smartphones in 2025, iQOO Neo 11 and Realme GT 8 Pro are creating huge hype because of their mighty performance and better displays and camera technologies. In this in-depth comparison, we dissect all that you need to know about these two trending smartphones including their differences in chipset, display quality, RAM and storage capacity, as well as camera features. Are you a mobile gaming fan, a photo lover or multitask in your everyday activity, then this article will make you realise which phone between the iQOO Neo 11 vs Realme GT 8 Pro will give you the best value of their money in this industry which is so competitive.

iQOO Neo 11 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Display

The iQOO Neo 11 has a slightly bigger display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels of 6.82 inches or bigger, giving it a lot of screen real estate to watch immersive videos and multitask which is terrific as far as entertainment and productivity are concerned. Nonetheless, the slightly smaller screen, at 6.79-inches, of the Realme GT 8 Pro, and the higher QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3136 pixels), in addition to the sharper pixel density of 508 PPI over the iQOos 453 PPI, produces visibly brighter images and clearer text. The 144Hz refresh rate of Realme should be much smoother than the iQOO unspecified refresh rate since it offers faster animations and motion blur reduction, much faster than iQOOS, which is described as having a fast refresh rate, although it does not specify the actual refresh rate.

iQOO Neo 11 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Processor and performance

The iQOO Neo 11 is an 4.32 GHz Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powered and promises to offer fast and efficient performance on a day-to-day basis. But the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with a 4.6Ghz processor which has better raw processing and better graphics which is supported by the Adreno 840 graphics making it offer users better gaming capabilities, faster app opening, and an easier time multitasking compared to the Qualcomm SM6288-X1. The chip of the GT 8 Pro will be more competent to users in need of high-quality performance when dealing with loads of processors or gaming experiences.

Neo 11 vs GT 8 Pro: Camera setup

iQOO Neo 11 can be used in general photo requirements due to a dual rear camera (50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide camera), and a 16 MP front camera. To the users that are keen on photography or require a more multi-purpose camera, the Realme GT 8 Pro excels with its three camera lenses at the back, including a 200 MP telephoto lens with the capability to take good zoom and image quality, and a 32 MP high resolution front camera that allows users to take good selfies. This renders the GT 8 Pro to be perfect in the eyes of content creators and selfie lovers.

iQOO Neo 11 and Realme GT 8 Pro: Memory and storage

Both phones have a RAM of 12GB with the Realme GT 8 Pro having an option of 16GB in addition to the greater storage capacity of 256GB and 512GB. The iQOO Neo 11 has a storage of 256GB only. They both rely on fast UFS-type storage, albeit with UFS 4 by Realme because it is faster.

The two phones have 12GB RAM, which is useful in multitasking. The extra 16GB RAM variant and the increased storage of 512GB of Realme compared to the 256GB of iQOO provide more space and more muscle to do work. Users that need a lot of storage space to store games, applications, and media or individuals who use numerous applications at once are advantaged by the GT 8 Pro.

Neo 11 and Realme GT 8 Pro: Battery and charging

The iQOO Neo 11 has a bigger 7500mAh battery, which means that it is good when the user is keen on the battery life of the device to have more screen-on-time. In the meantime, the 7000 mAh battery and its 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50 W wireless charging afford the Realme GT 8 Pro to users who treasure speedy charge periods, and the benefit of wireless charging- ideal when in a hurry 24/7.

iQOO Neo 11 vs GT 8 Pro: Software and features

The two are both based on Android 16, yet iQOO Neo 11 is based on Funtouch OS 16, whereas Realme GT 8 Pro is based on Realme UI 7.0. The presence of such advanced features as wireless charging and a 200 MP telephoto camera makes Realme slightly superior in flagship features. Both have Android 16, but iQOO Neo 11 has Funtouch OS 16, and Realme GT 8 Pro has Realme UI 7.0. The two provide users with smooth and updated software but the inclusion of additional flagship features such as wireless charging and the 200 Mp camera by Realme may give it a slight lead over other competitors who may be interested in using the latest technology integrations.

iQOO Neo 11 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Design and build

Both are high quality with little variation in weight (iQOO 216g, Realme 218g) and size. Realme GT 8 Pro is available in a wider color range and is a little less thick. Both cell phones have the advantage of premium construction with tight weight and size profiles, which makes them easy to handle. Slimmer shape of the Realme GT 8 Pro and more colour options allow the user more options and customisation of the appearance, which is an advantage to those who put value on the appearance in addition to the performance.

Verdict

Realme GT 8 Pro is better equipped with a higher resolution display, a better chipset, a more extensive camera system with an enormous 200MP telephoto lens, faster charging, and wireless charging. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 11 comes with a bigger battery, as well as competitive performance at a probably lower price. The decision to accept either of the two lies with the question of whether you value the quality of the camera and display (Go for Realme) or the battery life and potentially, greater value (Go for iQOO).

