Motorola Edge 50 Fusion_ How to get it for Rs 11149 on Flipkart discount!

In case you are about to buy a feature-packed mid-range phone, you can get the Motorola edge 50 Fusion at an outstanding price right now on Flipkart. This smartphone was first introduced in 2024 at a price of Rs 22,999, and now you can get it at less than Rs 12000 (through bank offers and exchanging benefits) - which is an opportunity you should not miss as a value oriented buyer. Read further to know the complete details to buy the Motorola edge 50 Fusion on Flipkart discount.

How to get the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion at the best price on Flipkart?

Flipkart Current Price: (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): Rs 18,999

Bank Offer- Rs 1,900 Instant discount with select credit cards.

Upgrade Deal: Drop your old smartphone and get extra value. As an example, a Realme 6 Pro had an exchange value of Rs 5,950.

Price Calculation: Final

Listing price (Rs 18,999)

- Rs 1,900 (bank offer)

5,950 (exchange-value)

Rs 11,149 (Final price, less than Rs 12,000)

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is one of the best offers in the middle price range, especially as a device that allows you to upgrade without opening the piggy bank.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.67-inch pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits, 1080 x 2400 px, Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 5,000mAh, 68W TurboPower fast charging Main Camera 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor, f/1.88 aperture Ultra-wide/Macro Cam 13MP, f/2.2 aperture Front Camera 32MP, f/2.25 aperture Operating System Android 14 (out of the box) Build IP68 water & dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 Other Features In-display fingerprint, stereo speakers, 5G support

Why should users consider the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion on Flipkart discount?

Premium Display: 144Hz refresh rate and high brightness for smooth visuals.

Strong Performance: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 ensures fast multitasking and gaming.

Versatile Cameras: 50MP Sony sensor and 13MP ultra-wide/macro for creative shots.

Long Battery Life: 5,000mAh battery with fast charging keeps you powered all day.

Durability: IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Conclusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion at such heavy discounts, bank offers, and exchange advantages that Flipkart offers is a no-brainer when it comes to upgrading your phone to a more modern, powerful alternative with fewer price tags than the original one. Do not skip your chance to get the highest level of Motorola features in your device at an affordable price. Happy shopping!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.