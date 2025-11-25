OnePlus Ace 6T _ Price, specifications and other details ahead of launch

Oneplus will introduce the Ace 6T in China and later in the month it will be introduced to the world as the OnePlus 15R. The smartphone community is buzzing, with leaked design images and early previews suggesting flagship features and the introduction of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and thus, it makes it one of the most anticipated of late 2025. The Ace 6T works to set the pace of performance, design excellence, and battery technology with the objective of setting the standards of mid-premium smartphones across the world. Read further to know all details about the price, specifications and other details of the OnePlus Ace 6T.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Design

Popular tipster Evan Blass has posted renders in an official style, which confirms a sleek flat frame design that has the visual appearance of the Oneplus 15. The rear camera of the phone is a dual-lens with LED flash in the shape of a pill. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout, a slender bezel that will allow them to have an immersive view, and a dedicated Plus key that will grant them access to customizable functions. There are volume and power buttons that are designed in a convenient way on the right, just like the OnePlus traditional clean ergonomics.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Specifications and performance

Leaked Geekbench scores and teasers prove that the Ace 6T will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 CPU and Adreno 840 to have the blazing speeds and multitasking capabilities, with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The preliminary performance tests display an approximate of 3,000 single-core performance and more than 10,000 multicore performance and AnTuTu benchmark scores 3.3 million points record. The Ace 6T boasts of 165fps ultra-high frame rate gaming, perfect with games such as Genshin Impact, and an enormous 8,000mAh battery that can be fast charged at 100W, meaning it can be used for a long time with little to no downtime.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Display, camera, and more

The Ace 6T will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165 hertz, thus becoming a great game and media player. There are two rear cameras with the main one being 50mp in size and the other one is an 8mp ultra-wide lens, and the front camera has a 32mp camera that captures very high-quality selfies. The phone will be shipped with the Android 16 version with newest customisations of ColorOS.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Global availability and colours

The Ace 6T will be introduced in other parts of the world (such as India) soon as the OnePlus 15R, shortly after its introduction in China. Teaser announcements are done at the early stage, emphasising the colours used such as Black and Green, more likely to be disclosed. The official stores of Amazon and OnePlus will become the key retail outlets in the eyes of international consumers.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Price

The price in India will begin with an approximately Rs39,990 base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and will be sold throughout the world as the OnePlus 15R. Prices may be between Rs35,999 and Rs44,999 with the chance of more expensive models being nearer to Rs50,000. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor will be used to power the phone and the Oneplus phone should have a very large 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. It should start to be officially launched in India in early 2026, in the colours of Black and Green options confirmed.



