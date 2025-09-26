Oppo phones get lowest discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 by Amazon has offered competitive discounts on various Oppo smartphones and it is the right moment to purchase the smart phones at the reduced prices. The potential buyers and the fans of Oppo can enjoy a considerable amount of savings through various models, which will include direct price reductions, bank offers, and exchange bonuses. The following is the preview of some of the most popular Oppo phones that are discounted on Amazon at the moment. Below is the description of the discounted Oppo models and their past and current prices.

Oppo Reno 13 5G

Among the most prominent marketing aspects of the sale, the Oppo Reno 13 5G will have a 6.59-inch adaptive 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, and a 50MP triple camera system. It initially retailed at about Rs 37,999 but the sale has seen it cut down by Rs11,000 to retail at Rs 26,999. Other deals like bank discounts, exchange bonuses are also provided so this is a great bargain to the buyers.

Oppo F31

The Oppo F31 is targeted at low-end customers with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has cost approximately Rs 17,499 without discounts. The price has dropped by approximately Rs 2,800 during the sale and it is priced at Rs 14,699 on Amazon. The phone also has a good 4,300mAh battery and provides 33W charging.

Oppo F31 Pro

The F31 Pro is an upgrade of the F31 that has a more powerful Dimensity 6100+ processor and a 64MP main camera. It was earlier sold at Rs 19,999, but now has discounts of up to Rs 3,000, which has brought it to the point of Rs 16,999 at the sale. This model is appropriate to buyers who would like to have better photography and performance with a reasonable price tag.

Oppo K13 5G

The Oppo K13 5G is a successful model with the Snapdragon 215+ chip and AMOLED screen on the low-end market. It had a pre-discount price of Rs 15,999. It is being sold currently at a price of Rs 14,999, approximately at a discount of 1,000 and is a good value to the entry-level smartphone buyers.

Oppo K13 Turbo

With a more powerful set of features, the K13 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a smooth display of 90Hz AMOLED. The phone was originally sold at a price of Rs 18,999 and the discounts during the festive seasons have managed to reduce the cost of the phone to Rs 16,999, saving customers Rs2,000.

Oppo A78

The Oppo A78 can be classified as premium and being priced at approximately Rs 14,499 prior to the sale, it is equipped with a 6.56-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The up to Rs 1,500 discounts bring the price to approximately Rs 12,999, a good bargain to the users looking to have quality daily performance.

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo A78 5G features 5G connectivity provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020, on similar hardware. Its pre-sale was Rs 15,999, although its present discount of about 2,000 leaves the actual price at Rs 13,999. It is a low-cost alternative to 5G.

Lowest discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Oppo accessories

The following is the list of Oppo accessories that would be on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025:

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds: These earbuds are known as popular due to their active noise cancellation and high sound quality. The information on discounted prices differs; anticipate a massive reduction of their normal retail pricing. Originally priced around Rs 4,999, now available for approximately Rs 3,499 during the sale.

Oppo Power Banks: The power companion to all Oppo smartphones, which will be sold at highly discounted prices during the sale, will enable consumers to afford portable charging. Regular price about Rs 1,999, discounted to around Rs 1,199.

Oppo Fast Chargers and Charging Cables: The sale of Oppo Fast Chargers and Charging Cables will come along with discounts that will make the product worthwhile to people who require fast charging devices.

Oppo Pad SE Tablet: This product has an 11-inch Eye-Care HDR10 screen and a maximum of 33W fast charging, which is also on sale at lower prices and offers a superior multimedia and productive tool at a lower price. The tablet’s price has dropped from approximately Rs 14,999 to around Rs 12,499.

Precise prices may change in the course of sale, though customers may anticipate a discount of 20-40% of these accessories in comparison to their usual retail costs. These promotions are extras to Oppo smartphones promotions as customers have a chance to upgrade their devices and accessories. We recommend checking the website for better price drops as the prices fluctuate very often.

Conclusion

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the best place where buyers will have a chance to acquire Oppo smartphones at a huge discount and get extra savings in bank and exchange offers. Whether it is high-end models such as the Reno 13 5G or realistic budget-friendly devices such as the F31, K13 and A78 models, the Oppo line-up has something to offer all types of users this season.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.