Vivo's upcoming flagship Vivo X300 Pro: What’s new?

The Vivo X300 Pro and X300 are the new flagship models Vivo will soon be releasing in India and other countries. The Vivo X300 Pro is set to introduce a powerful combination of improvements to the targeted audience of tech enthusiasts and daily users based on the success of its predecessor. Fans will have a combination of high design, high camera features, and high-performance specifications to suit a present-day use case.

This new flagship is generating a hype about its expected upgrades that can elevate the expectation of the user of a high-quality Vivo smartphone. You are a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or just like a general user, the Vivo X300 Pro appears to be an impressive product that will render an impact once it is released. Read further to know what’s new in the upcoming Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro: Display and design

It is rumoured that the Vivo X300 Pro will have a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with a 2800x1260 resolution with an enhanced 8T LTPO adaptive refresh rate, to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz to provide the best battery performance and smooth images. The screen will be projected to have maximum brightness of up to 4500 nits so that colors will be vivid and it can be viewed clearly even during a sunny day.

Vivo X300 Pro: Performance with cooling technology

Internally, the X300 Pro will probably use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with the support of fast LPDDR5X RAM and quad-channel UFS 4.1 storage to help multitask and access data quickly. Vivo may also incorporate an Ice Pulse Fluid Vapour Chamber cooling system to manage these intense workloads and gaming, to ensure that thermal conditions are at the desired levels such that it does not overheat or throttle.

Vivo X300 Pro: Advanced camera hardware

The gadget is likely to house several cameras with high-performance, such as 50MP Sony LGY-828 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 50MP Samsung ultra-wide lens, and 200MP Samsung periscope telephoto lens, with OIS. The front camera is a possible 50MP Samsung autofocus camera to give sharp selfies and video calls.

Vivo X300 Pro: Connectivity and security features

Vivo will combine the new Android 16-powered OriginOS 6 with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, 2 stereo speakers, and X-axis linear motor, which will provide better haptic feedback. It will presumably have connectivity of Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an infrared blaster, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and highly efficient network features. The X300 Pro can also be offered with an IP68/69 dust and water resistance level to be durable.

Vivo X300 Pro: Price and availability

It is also reported that the Vivo X300 Pro will be sold in India at approximately Rs.99,999 and may come in colours such as Wilderness Brown, Free Blue, Simple White, and Pure Black. It will be launched within the next few months, creating some buzz about the flagship products of Vivo.

The Vivo X300 Pro seems to be able to offer the best display technology, great performance, advanced camera features, and trusted security all in a single luxury package. Having these features and design improvement, Vivo can expect to impress the premium smartphone market particularly among style-sensitive users who seek a gadget that performs well and looks good.



