Vivo X300 Series_ India launch date announced

India Vivo has officially announced the India launch date of its new flagship X series Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G. Both the phones are much awaited by the fans and they are looking forward to the launch. It is introducing the Indian market to advanced camera technology, high design, and next-generation performance these phones are already creating a buzz in the market. Read further to know all details about the Vivo X300 Series.
Vivo X300 Series: What to expect from the launch
India Vivo has officially announced the India launch date of its new flagship X series Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G. Both of the models will be launched on 2nd December, 2025, at 12 noon, introducing the Indian market to the advanced camera technology, high design, and next-generation performance.
The Vivo X300 is coming at the moment when the Indian high-end smartphone market is very competitive, and their competitors such as iPhone17, Oppo Find X9, and OnePlus15 are already threatening. Vivo is also trying to differentiate with its Zeiss-tuned camera system, the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and a change to an Origin OS6 to offer a more sophisticated user interface.
Vivo X300 Series: Design and display
The Vivo X300 Pro 5G will have a 3D unibody design, a circular camera and a bezel with a symmetric 1.1 mm thickness. The X300 5G model will have a flat frame and a smaller screen. The two phones are both guaranteed of a rich display, with the X300 Pro having a 6.78 in 1.5K display and the X300 having a 6.31 in LTPO OLED display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo X300 Series: Camera innovations
One of the greatest attractions in the X300 is photography. The X300 Pro will have a triple camera having a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, and a200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lenses. Standard X300 will also be equipped with a 200 MP ZEISS main camera,50 MP ultrawide, and 50 MP telephoto lenses, which will put it in serious competition with other photography enthusiasts.
Vivo X300 Series: Performance and software
Both models will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which is made using a 3nm process and offers the best performance in gaming, multi-tasking and daily use. Vivo is also switching FunTouch OS to Origin OS6 and the user interface will be more intuitive and smooth.
Vivo X300 Series: Price and availability
It has been rumoured that Vivo X300 5G will be priced at approximately Rs69,999, and the X300 Pro 5G may be sold as Rs99,999. Phones will be sold in a variety of colour variants, with the X300 Pro being sold in either Dune Brown or Phantom Black, and the X300 being sold in Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black.
The release of Vivo X300 series on 2nd December is a major milestone to Vivo in India, as it introduces the latest camera phone, performance and a new software experience to the flagship lineup. As the competition intensifies, Vivo will have a great claim in the high-end smartphone segment.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.