Android 16 QPR2 is the update Pixel users didn’t see coming

Typically, Android updates are released throughout the year on a fixed schedule, but this release is a bit of an exception. In addition to being released much earlier than most users anticipated, Android Version 16 QPR2 contains new features, has an improved user interface with a cleaner look and feel, and is more secure. As it is also Google’s first release of their minor Software Development Kit (SDK), it provides developers with access to new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) much quicker than if they had to wait for an annual update, while at the same time providing users with immediate access to enhancements, rather than waiting for the next major software release.
A new way for Android to evolve
This new minor SDK model allows Android to deliver updates on a different timetable from the way they previously delivered major annual releases, enabling them to deliver new APIs to developers much quicker than they would normally be able to and give users access to updated software features more quickly. In addition, developers will benefit from the introduction of new class fields that specify the build version
SDK\_INT\_FULL that allow developers to detect which features of the software application are available on the device and use the new APIs safely without fear of breaking existing applications.
Personalization gets smarter
New Dark Theme controls
The updated dark theme setting is designed to help people who prefer a lower brightness on their screen or have light sensitivity issues; it's a big plus. When you flip it on, Androids can automatically invert the look of any apps that don't yet have a proper dark mode. Apps that already use the DayNight themes will just adjust on the fly, while others need to explicitly set
isLightTheme="false" or they'll display some pretty weird color choices.
Google still wants to encourage developers to come up with their own custom dark themes for a better reading experience and to keep their brand looking consistent.
New icon shapes and auto-generated icons
Android 16 QPR2 now makes it possible to select a system-wide icon shape for your apps. For any apps that don't have custom icons, Android has a new trick up its sleeve: it can generate an icon for you automatically using a fancy new color filtering trick. You can even preview these new shapes and colors right inside of Android Studio before you launch.
A more flexible share sheet
Now, apps can keep running in the background while the system Share Sheet is open. This makes it way easier to update content in real-time and reduces the hassle of sharing data.
Productivity upgrades for devs
Running Linux apps with a full GUI on Android
Android's Linux development environment now supports running graphical Linux apps, which makes it a lot easier to get work done on the go. Developers can now run all their favorite Linux tools with all the bells and whistles: windows, menus, the whole nine yards.
Speed boosts with a new garbage collector
The Android Runtime now uses a fancy generational garbage collector that prioritizes newly created objects. This reduces CPU load, which in turn helps reduce battery drain on regular use.
Widget metrics to help you understand what's working
You can now see data like widget clicks, impressions, and scrolls in your app. This makes it way easier to figure out how your widgets are performing on users' home screens.
Warnings about future memory page issues
Now Android will let you know if your debuggable app isn't ready for the future 16 KB memory pages; this gives you a heads-up before you run into compatibility issues as hardware keeps evolving.
Better audio, connectivity, and health tracking
Android 16 QPR2 introduces software decoding for IAMF, an open-source spatial audio standard. And Bluetooth LE Audio’s Personal Audio Sharing now integrates into the output switcher, making it easier for users to share audio streams.
Health Connect can now automatically track your steps just using the phone's sensors, and any apps with the right permission can tap into this data. You can also now track weight, set index, and rate of perceived exertion with new exercise metrics. There's also a new API to help transfer data between Android and iOS that's a bit friendlier to third-party developers.
A step forward for device security and users' rights
Android 16 QPR2 brings some much-needed improvements to the table verification APIs for app installation so developers can test their own apps without any hold-ups. Those ADB commands to simulate verification are a bonus too.
SMS verification codes, the kind that have an OTP hash, are now delayed by 3 hours for most apps in a bid to curb attempts to intercept those codes. As a result, apps that use SMS verification will just have to wait a bit longer and won't be getting any SMS broadcasts or database entries until that delay has expired.
Then there's the new Secure Lock Device mode that's a feature that will let services like "Find My Device" lock a phone up real quick. When it's turned on, the lock screen does just that: hides any notifications and might even lock you out of your phone with biometrics until you've gotten in with the right PIN, pattern, or password.
Rolling out to Pixel devices
Pixel phones outside the Beta or Canary tracks will begin receiving Android 16 QPR2 shortly. Developers can test the update using the 64-bit emulator images in the latest Canary release of Android Studio Otter.
Android 16 QPR2 reflects Google’s move toward quicker platform upgrades. Users can expect meaningful new features more regularly, without waiting for the next major version milestone.
