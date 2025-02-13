Hogwarts Legacy DLC Under Development, Bloomberg Reports

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world, action, role-playing game, that is set in the 19th century in the wizarding world. The game was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under the Portkey Games label. Hogwarts Legacy was released for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on 10th February 2023, and the sequel to the game, Harry Potter 2 was announced by WB Games itself in the past. The game surely takes you to the vast open world of Harry Potter books and gives you an opportunity to experience the magical and mysterious world of wizards and witches. Hogwarts Legacy gained huge popularity and the game sold over 30 million copies since its release.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC Under Development

A sequel to the game was announced by WB Games itself and undoubtedly it would be a priority for the developer Avalanche Software, but a recent report by Bloomberg reveals that a Hogwarts Legacy DLC could be in the works. The details about what is going to be in the DLC have not been revealed in the reports, but it clarified that Avalanche Software is working on Hogwarts Legacy 2 and Hogwarts Legacy DLC at the same time. Though nothing much has been revealed about the DLC, the assumption that can be easily made is that this DLC could be an epilogue to the main game, and could also shape the story for the sequel to the first installment of the series.

A leak on ‘X’ by the user ‘Rino’ has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy DLC could feature 10 to 15 hours of additional content, new story, new side quests, new activities, new outfits, could be priced around $30 to $40, and the players who own the base game can purchase the DLC at an extra price. The source for this info is Tom Henderson @ Insider Gaming.

Here is the post on X by the user Rino:

REPORT: Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition is reportedly in development🚀



✅10-15 hours of additional content

✅New story

✅New side quests

✅New activities

✅New outfits

✅May launch in 2025

✅Suggested to be priced $20-30

✅Players who own the base game can be buy the extra… pic.twitter.com/admrFtsRDn — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) October 11, 2024

Hogwarts Legacy DLC or the Sequel?

Hogwarts Legacy was released around 2 years back, and this refers to a huge gap between the game launch and the DLC update. If the DLC doesn’t launch in the next few months, then there is a probability that the fand might lose interest in the game. In this kind of situation launching a sequel to the game would be a better strategy, as gamers don’t take two long to move to another game, if the content is not updated regularly.

Also, the fans were expecting some sort of announcement in PlayStation’s State of Play Event, but that didn’t happen. Guess, we have to wait a little more, before WB Games finalize and announce their new strategy for Hogwarts Legacy.

