It’s simpler than ever to get great mobile phones for less, as budget phones offer excellent value for your money when it comes to performance, features and price. The mid-range market features these affordable Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, as well as reputable models such as the Vivo T4 5G, Infinix Note 40 5G and Lava Blaze Curve 5G. You can definitely find the best budget Samsung phone for your needs, as well as the most affordable flip phone from Samsung and a phone that combines fashion and functionality perfectly. It’s easy to find mobile phones within your budget that give you excellent performance, impressive cameras, long-lasting batteries and 5G support, just like these 10 Best mobile phones between 10000 to 15000.

10 Best mobile phones between 10000 to 15000

Here are the 10 best mobile phones between Rs.10,000 and Rs.15,000 in 2025, along with why each phone stands out in this budget segment.

Realme Narzo 80 5G

The Realme Narzo 80 5G is well worth considering due to its impressive mix of performance, display and camera specs all at an affordable price point. A gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate guarantees immersive gaming and video watching. The device is built on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor for fast performance and seamless use of 5G networks. The triple rear cameras and 32MP front camera allow users to take crisp and vivid images. The phone comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

Extraordinary feature

120Hz smooth display for fluid visuals.

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G combines sleek design with fast charging capabilities. People should consider the Vivo T4 5G for its outstanding 2-day battery life and the super-fast 90W charging speed. The Vivo T4 5G offers an immersive viewing experience with its large 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its speed is thanks to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and up-to-date version of Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15. It has a powerful 50MP rear camera and an impressive 32MP selfie shooter which will please photography lovers. A sleek exterior along with exceptional battery endurance makes it a top option among people who place high value on both battery and style.

Extraordinary feature

44W FlashCharge for rapid battery charging.

Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 5G offers a perfect balance of performance, camera quality, and battery life, making it a top contender in the budget segment. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra 6nm octa-core chipset, the phone handles all your daily activities and games flawlessly. The 50MP Sony primary camera coupled with OIS and EIS captures crisp, stable images while AI technologies such as AI Magic Sky and AI Erase help enhance your photographs in clever ways. With a capacity of 5110mAh, the battery also charges quickly with 45W fast charging and is protected by a tough body with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP64 rating against dust and water damage. The device is powered by HyperOS 1.0 and Android 14, ensuring that you receive 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Extraordinary feature

108MP AI triple camera for stunning photography.

Samsung Galaxy M35

The Samsung Galaxy M35 stands out for its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing immersive and smooth viewing for watching videos and playing games. With the powerful Exynos 1380 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you can complete everyday tasks and multitask with ease. It can power you through two days of use on a single charge and gets topped up quickly using 25W fast charging. A 50 MP triple camera system with OIS means you can capture clear and steady photos every time you snap a picture. You’ll always have access to the newest software and security with the Galaxy M35 which runs Samsung’s One UI 6.1 on top of Android 14.

Extraordinary feature

6000mAh mega battery for long-lasting usage.

POCO X6 Lite

POCO X6 offers seamless experiences with gaming and app launches. The POCO X6 Lite benefits from a fast and crisp 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.67-inch AMOLED display which enhances everything from photos to videos seen on the phone. The POCO X6 Lite’s 64MP triple camera with OIS allows for excellent quality photos and long battery life is enhanced by quick 67W fast-charging capability. The POCO X6 Lite offers many top-tier features at a reasonable cost and features high RAM, generous storage, plus resistance to both water and dust.

Extraordinary feature

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for powerful performance.

Motorola Moto G85 5G

The Moto G85 5G provides a minimal and virtually unmodified version of Android that has a lot of fans. The Moto G85 5G shines for its impressive performance, great display and impressive battery life, all without breaking the bank. It comes with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Its 6.67-inch pOLED display delivers vivid colours, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Its 50MP OIS-enabled main camera takes sharp and stable pictures and the powerful 5000mAh battery supports fast 33W TurboPower charging. Using the latest Android 14 with Motorola’s close-to-stock My UX interface, your device is guaranteed an intuitive UI and stable upgrade support. The Moto G85 5G stands out with enhanced features such as Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and an IP52 rating, making it a great option for those who want a phone that delivers in all areas of performance, display and resilience at an affordable price.

Extraordinary feature

Near-stock Android for smooth and clean user experience.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro features exceptional power, impressive battery life and a top-notch display for a reasonable price. A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of brightness ensures bright, crisp images on the screen. The phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip and ample memory allow for seamless performance and smooth overall experience. Its defining characteristic is the large 6000mAh battery teamed up with 70W Ultra Fast Charging that allows the device to go from empty to fully charged in just around an hour, guaranteeing prolonged use. The phone’s powerful 108MP AI triple rear cameras capture stunning and crystal-clear images and the 32MP front camera with dual LED flash delivers natural-looking selfies. Boasting an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 14 with HiOS 14, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro offers a combination of power and durability at a competitive mid-range price. It is ideal for users who store lots of apps, photos, and videos without worrying about running out of space.

Extraordinary feature

256GB internal storage for ample space.

Infinix Note 40 5G

Infinix Note 40 5G comes with an amazing 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that ensures a seamless experience for gaming and video streaming. Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G processor and 8GB RAM that supports virtual RAM, this device handles tasks and enjoys seamless 5G speeds. With a 108MP triple rear camera and a 32MP front camera equipped with dual LED flash, the Note 40 takes detailed pictures and selfies. You can charge it quickly using 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging or even use reverse charging to share your power with others. It also features IP53 dust and water resistance, JBL stereo speakers, a slender design with Active Halo Lighting and a robust list of specs.It’s perfect for users who enjoy watching videos and playing games on a bright, colorful screen.

Extraordinary feature

120Hz AMOLED display for vivid visuals.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G

Lava Blaze Curve 5G stands out with its curved AMOLED display, which gives a premium look and immersive viewing experience usually found in higher-priced phones. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is well worth considering for its price-to-performance ratio and its impressive specs-the first smartphone in its class to offer a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 7050 processor and up to 8GB of RAM allow for quick handling of tasks and seamless switching between apps. It impresses with a powerful 64MP Sony triple rear camera and a 32MP front camera, allowing users to take sharp and crisp photos and selfies. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures you enjoy extended usage and can recharge your phone quickly and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader and Android 13 out of the box with promised updates further enhance your experience. It’s great for users who want style and quality on a budget.

Extraordinary feature

Curved AMOLED display for immersive viewing.

OPPO A79 5G

OPPO A79 5G is popular for its AI-powered portrait camera that captures beautiful selfies and clear video calls. The OPPO A79 5G is a popular choice for those seeking an excellent display with a screen that refreshes at 90 frames per second. It handles everyday tasks and light mobile games easily due to the inclusion of a competent MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, generous 8GB of RAM and spacious 128GB of internal storage which is also upgradable to 1TB with additional SD cards. Its dual 50MP rear cameras take high-resolution photos and the 8MP front camera works well for taking selfies and video calling. Users benefit from a large 5000mAh battery that easily powers the phone all day and is quickly charged by the 33W SuperVOOC technology. The OPPO A79 5G is also equipped with IPX4 water resistance, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, ensuring a seamless and secure experience. OPPO A79 5G impresses with its impressive balance of display, camera, battery and durability features in the mid-range 5G phone market.

Extraordinary feature

AI-powered portrait camera for stunning selfies.

Best mobile phones between 10000 to 15000: Price list

Phone Model Price (Rs) Redmi Note 14 5G 14,999 Realme Narzo 80 5G 13,499 Samsung Galaxy M35 14,499 POCO X6 Lite 13,999 Vivo T4 5G 14,490 Motorola Moto G85 5G 12,999 Infinix Note 40 5G 13,499 Tecno Pova 6 Pro 14,999 OPPO A79 5G 12,999 Lava Blaze Curve 5G 13,999

These smartphones offer the most value in the Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 range From their powerful performance, impressive cameras, long-lasting batteries and added features that set them apart from competitors. No matter what features you need, at least one phone on this list will satisfy your needs and won’t drain your bank account.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.