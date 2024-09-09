Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event–What to Expect from Apple Intelligence?

There is a lot of buzz on the web about the new iPhone 16 series launch that is going to happen today, on Monday September 9, 2024. The event being called by Apple as ‘It’s Glowtime’, will be launched at 10 a.m. Pacific, and that will be 10:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). There is a lot of hype around the Apple Intelligence features that are coming with the new iPhone 16 series, but the reality is far from expectations of the consumers. Let’s take a deep dive into how to watch ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event and what all to expect from the new iPhone 16 series.

How to Watch the Apple iPhone 16 Launch Event?

First of all, it is important to note that ‘It’s Glowtime’ event is not a live event. Rather, it is a filmed event which can be watched in-person by the members of the press.

To watch the event, you need to go to the Apple website.

The wording on the event page would say “Tune in at apple.com or on the Apple TV app”.

The event is available on other smart TVs, as well as some other websites.

The event can also be viewed on Apple’s YouTube channel.

How Far would Apple Go with the New Apple Intelligence Features in the new iPhone 16 Series?

According to Bloomberg, Apple Inc. has made a decision to postpone some of its highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features. Though some of the analysts hope that Apple Intelligence will set-off a long-awaited super cycle for the upcoming iPhone 16, and their hopes are based on the excitement of the consumers around AI.

The long-awaited Apple Intelligence features would be coming to the upcoming iPhone 16 Series, but up to what extent the integration will happen is still a mystery for most of the consumers. Bloomberg has identified some of the concerns about Apple Intelligence features integration with iPhone 16.

· Bloomberg says that Apple Intelligence features are still not ready and because of this the initial version will be missing many of these features that were announced in June.

· Apple Intelligence will not be available in the EU, which is actually an important region for Apple. Also, the features won’t be ready for other important markets for Apple like China.

· AI is a technology enabled field and it does not have much significance for a common consumer. Most of the Apple customers would take a long time in understanding the facts like, why do they need Apple Intelligence and how to use it on their new iPhone 16.

What Major Upgrades Can You Expect in the New iPhone 16?

Apple is expecting the iPhone 16 series to pick up fast because of their Apple Intelligence features, but one cannot deny the fact that the consumers are choosing not to spend right now, and some markets like China are also going through a smartphone softness phase.

Apple’s iPhone 16 is going to look exactly like the last year’s iPhone 15 phones. The new phones will come with only minor camera upgrades and some other new features which are not that significant for the consumers. The design also would be the same, so the consumers are left with only one reason for opting for an upgrade, and the whole game revolves around Apple Intelligence features.

The beta version of the iOS 18.1 gave a good idea of what’s going to come with the new iPhone 16 and this includes features like summarizing notifications and web content, tools for improvement in writing, a way for removing people or objects from the images, and an exclusive feature for the prioritization of important emails within the Apple Email app. The new Siri features are not coming to the iPhone 16 right now.

Apple iPhone 16 launch hype has been created by the Apple Intelligence features that were supposed to be integrated with the new iPhone. The consumers would need to wait for the iPhone that comes next year in order to get the complete suite of Apple Intelligence features integrated with their iPhone.

