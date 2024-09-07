Free Fire MAX High Knees Emote Event- Get P90 Swagger Ownage Gun Skin

Free Fire Max Has recently launched a new event High Knees Emote for the Indian server, and the event brings with it some exclusive rewards like the FAMAS- Swagger Ownage gun skin and the P90- Swagger Ownage Gun skin. Free Fire MAX OB46 Update was launched on 4th September, 2024 and this update likes other updates brought with an exclusive event to the platform. The event launched with the OB46 Update was the Gloo Nova Event, and the event provided a whole new Gloo Gadgets-oriented gameplay to the players. Free Fire MAX High-Knees Faded Wheel event is another Luck Royale event where the players can try their luck to get exclusive rewards like the FAMAS- Swagger Ownage gun skin and the P90- Swagger Ownage Gun skin.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX High Knees Faded Wheel Event Release Date

Free Fire Max High Knees Faded Wheel Event was launched on 5th September 2024 and will be available for the next 15 days on the server. The players can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX High Knees Faded Wheel Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire Max on your device.

Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the High Knees Emote Event.

Now, before spinning, select two items from the screen by clicking on the bottom left area of the prize. These are the prizes that you do not want.

Finaly, you can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event.

First spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free fire MAX High Knees Emote Faded Wheel Event Rewards

High Knees Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Parang- Haven Warrior Slash

Pet Food x 3

Supply Crate x 3

Backpack- Skull Punker

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Skyboard- Jungle Excursion

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

FAMAS- Swagger Ownage

Attributes

Advertisment

· Range++

· Damage+

· Reload Speed-

Advertisment

P90- Swagger Ownage

Attributes

· Range++

Advertisment

· Reload Speed-

Charge Buster- Violet Fear

Attributes

Advertisment

· Reload Speed+

· Range+

· Accuracy-

Free Fire MAX High Knees Emote Event will run on the Indian server for the next 15 days and the players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds and try their luck in the event. The event is purely luck based and none of the prizes already obtained will be repeated.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Exclusive Marketing Rights for PS5 Pro Hint at Trailer 2 Release (pcquest.com)

God of War Next Game Leaked-A PS5 Exclusive on Finding the Giants (pcquest.com)

Popular Google Doodle Games You Can Play Now- Paris 2024 Summer Games (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)