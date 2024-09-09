GTA 6 Release Date Delayed to Early 2026-The News Leaves Fans Angry

GTA 6 has been in the news lately because of various leaks around its release date, trailer 2, and gameplay. GTA 6 is also a hot topic for discussion on the web owing to some leaks around the poor performance of the game on Xbox Series S consoles. The fans are looking forward to the release of the game in the fall of 2025, but a recent leak on ‘X’ regarding a delay in its release window to the early or mid-2026, has created enough frustration in the gaming community.
GTA 6 Release Window Delayed to 2026
According to a recent post by GTA 6 News, “GTA 6 has reportedly been internally delayed by Rockstar Games with an estimated release window of early to mid-2026 release. PC is planned for around 12 - 18 months after the console launch. Source: @/billsyliamgta”. So, the latest rumors on the web speak about a substantial shift in the release window of the highly anticipated game, GTA 6.
Here is the Post by GTA 6 News on X:
GTA 6 has reportedly been internally delayed by Rockstar Games with an estimated release window of early to mid 2026 release.— GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 8, 2024
PC is planned for around 12 - 18 months after the console launch. Source: @/billsyliamgta pic.twitter.com/4vODJ9W784
To add to the entire confusion and frustration in the whole incident, ‘GTA Base’ replied with a post on ‘X’ that looked like a confirmation statement for the release of GTA 6 in the year 2025 only.
Here is what GTA Base posted on X:
We've seen the speculation.— GTABase.com (@GTABase) September 8, 2024
We know what has been said.
We know the community is hungry.
We wanted to make a quick statement of our prediction on the release window for GTA VI. pic.twitter.com/jmiCHMFkT6
How the Fans are Reacting to the Post?
Most of the fans have expressed their anger over the whole incident, and a lot of them are asking others not to believe in such rumors and wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games. Though, most of these rumors are fuelled by Rockstar’s silence over GTA 6 since the release of the first official trailer for the game, and this has woven a whole new web of leaks around the game. You would be surprised to know that some of the fans have reacted in this way over this release date rumor: A user ‘Rino’ said, “It feels like everyone is gonna run wild with predictions and rumors, some real, some made up, and so many will react violently whether its due to the excessive amount of made-up stories or to cope with the idea that the game may need much more time.” Another user Twan posted “and it doesn't matter how long it takes, everyone will be still playing when it gets released, delay or no delay”. So, it looks like that the GTA 6 fans are pretty okay with the rumors around the dealy in release, and they are actually looking forward to some official information coming directly from Rockstar Games around the delay in release date, before they start panicking over the whole issue.
GTA 6 Release Date Delayed to 2026- Is it Even a Possibility?
GTA 6 is one of the highly anticipated games and every rumor adds a little more to the anxiety of the fans around the release of the game. These rumors will be there till Rockstar Games comes forward with the GTA 6 Trailer 2 or some official screenshots for the game, and till then the fans should take every rumor with a pinch of salt.
