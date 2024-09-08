PS5 Pro Design Leaks Spark Next Week Release Rumors-PS5 Pro vs PS5

PS5 Pro leaks have actually revealed a lot about the console before its official launch. The new age console has already been in the news for its suitability and compatibility with the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, and what makes it even more popular before its release is the leaks around the upgraded features of the console as compared to PS5. On September 5, 2024 Sony posted a blog on PlayStation.Blog “Celebrating 30 years of PlayStation: My First GT, digital soundtracks, “Shapes of Play” collection – and there’s more to come”. This blog celebrated 30 years of iconic journey by PlayStation along with the upcoming release of the Astro Bot, but this is where Sony seemingly teased the design for the upcoming console PS5 Pro. To get a view of the PS5 Pro design you need to zoom in and look closely between the PS logo and the 3 in the 30th.

PS5 Pro Design Leaks Reveal that the Release Date for PS5 Pro is Near

PS5 Pro design is seen with 3 stripes on the faceplate compared to the other Standard and Plus Ones that have only 1 stripe. This PS5 Pro design teaser by Sony reveal that the console is set to launch in the next few weeks. Recently, one of the users ‘PlayStation Status’ posted on ‘X’, that PS5 Pro announcement reveal is rumored to happen on Monday September 9th, 2024. They have also stated that pre-orders would happen a day after the announcement.

Here is the Post about the expected release date of PS5 Pro

The rumored release date might not be the exact one, but one thing is sure that the release date for PS5 Pro is near. Even ‘The Verge’ had revealed in a post that “Sony is asking developers to get games ready over the summer, with a push for ray-tracing support.” So, the release date for PS5 Pro is definitely near and the info is available on all the social media channels like ‘X’. Even ‘TCMF Games’ has posted on ‘X’, that “PS5 Pro set to be announced next week”. The rumors for PS5 Pro release are getting stronger, as the holiday season is approaching fast, and most of the experts believe that PS5 Pro would be released by Sony before the start of the holiday season as a part of their marketing strategy for the upcoming console.

Here is the Post:

PS5 Pro set to be announced next week

The PS5 Pro is set to be revealed early next week according to leaker Lunatic Ignus

A state of play will go live… pic.twitter.com/2GcqDIf2NT — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) September 5, 2024

PS5 Pro Expected Specs- An Improvement Over PS5

PS5 Pro Vs PS5 specs

Specs PS5 Pro PS5 CPU Architecture/Clock Speed Eight Core/16 Thread Zen 2 at 3.5GHz/3.85GHz Eight Core/16 Thread Zen 2 at 3.5GHz GPU Complete Units/Architecture 60 CUs, RNDA 3 36 CUS, RNDA 2 GDDR6 Memory 16GB at 18Gbps 16GB at 14Gbps Memory Available for Games 13.7GB 12.5GB Memory Interface/Bandwidth 256-bit/576GB/s 256-bit/448GB/s

PS5 Pro will offer a 45% improvement in rendering performance over the PS5 console. PS5 currently holds an AMD Radeon RX 6700, but PS5 Pro will have something close to Radeon RX 7800 XT inside it. According to Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming, PS5 Pro may offer 3x Ray Tracing performance, and in some cases, it could go up to x4 also. PS5 Pro would also have a system memory running at 576 GB/s, which is actually a 28% boost over the standard PS5, and along with that it will have better performing audio hardware which is capable of processing better effects while gaming. The CPU would be the same as the standard PS5, but it will have ‘High Frequency option’, that will boost the clock up to 3.85 GHz. So, this represents a 10% performance boost over PS5, and would definitely help in running technically challenging games like GTA 6 with full effects. Though there is a slight catch here, as Henderson mentions that activating the High frequency option for the CPU in PS5 Pro, would actually slow down the GPU by 1.5%. Sony will offer developers the option of choosing between the standard CPU of 3.5GHz or a high frequency CPU of 3.85GHz. Games will be allotted an extra 1.2GB of memory on PS5 Pro, and that makes it 13.7GB as compared to 12.5GB allocated to the games on the standard PS5 console. PS5 Pro is coming with a more powerful GPU and a slightly faster CPU, with the high frequency option. PS5 Pro would be capable of hitting higher frame rates and Higher resolutions in certain titles like GTA 6.

So, overall PS5 Pro will offers a significant improvement over PS5 and this will help the players to run technically challenging games like GTA 6 at higher frame rates and resolution. The PS5 Pro launch is expected to happen anytime in the coming week, and this launch will unfold the complete story about its specs, design and features.

