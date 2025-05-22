Best mobile between 15000 to 20000: Latest updated list

If you want to buy an excellent mobile phone for Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 in India, read on. Poco, Oppo, Realme, Samsung and other top brands offer lots of features in this phone range. If having good quality pictures, better battery life or faster computing for mobile games and tasks is important to you, this collection has something to offer. Now, we’ll review the highlights of each pick, explain the pros and cons. This article will help you to know the Best mobile between 15000 to 20000 and their best features.
Poco X6 Pro
The Poco X6 Pro is unique among phones selling for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000, as it comes with a strong MediaTek processor, an AMOLED screen, up to 12GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage and a high refresh rate—features not usually available together in this range. The Oppo Find X5 offers a strong 64MP camera with optical image stabilisation, along with a large 5000mAh battery that fast charges to 67W, plus the new HyperOS based on Android 14.The device packs a strong MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, together with a large 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone has an excellent triple camera with 64MP that takes great photos and the 5000mAh battery will last through the whole day.
Pros
-
Powerful processor for smooth gaming and multitasking
-
High-quality AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
-
Good camera performance for the price
Cons
-
No wireless or reverse wireless charging
-
HDR video recording isn’t as strong as some rivals
Oppo K13 5G
The Oppo K13 5G is impressive at its price level because of its huge 7,000mAh battery and stunning 80W fast charging. You’ll need the K13 5G which has a long-lasting 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, quick Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and IP65 protection, if you want the best of battery life, speedy recharges, strong processing power and clear display. This mobile’s battery lasts longer and charges faster than most phones in this market. Its 7000mAh battery and super-fast 80W charging benefit anyone who values extended use time. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a modern, simple styling on this phone.
Pros
- Exceptional battery life and super-fast charging.
- Sleek, premium design
- Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Cons
- Camera setup is basic for the price
- Only 2 years of software updates
- Not ideal for heavy gaming
Realme P3 5G
You can get a powerful processor, vibrant AMOLED 120Hz display and massive battery with fast charging for less than Rs 20,000 with the Realme P3 5G. It stands out due to being IP69 water and dust proof, giving it incredible durability and its aerospace cooling that lets it keep working well even when used heavily. Very few other phones have the power, good display, long-lasting battery and tough build that Realme offers for this price. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, the P3 5G is a good phone with a large 120Hz AMOLED screen and a well-performing main camera. Everyone can use Android for daily needs because it’s easy to navigate.
Pros
- Smooth display and reliable performance
- Good camera for casual photography
- Clean, minimal software
Cons
- Charger not included in the box
- Software updates can be slow
CMF Phone 2 Pro
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a wise selection because it matches a large AMOLED 120Hz screen, dual cameras with 50MP telephoto and 2x zoom and a customisable Essential Key—main features missing at this price point. Because of its strong cooling system, the performance does not decrease and the phone runs on the current Zero Unlocked operating system with three years of updates from Android 15. Users wanting the best in features and design on a budget will appreciate that the CMF Phone 2 Pro includes a fast charger and is the slimmest device available.
Pros
- Bright and colorful AMOLED screen
- Good for gaming and entertainment
- Reverse wireless charging support
Cons
- Processor could be better for the price
- HDR recording is average
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G
Samsung’s Galaxy F55 5G is one of the best phones to consider at this price point, with an impressive 120Hz display, strong performance and a big, powerful battery. One of the main reasons it’s so unique is a 50MP camera on the front for great selfies, the option to store data up to 1TB and the promise from Samsung to provide four years of OS and five years of security updates—a unique advantage in this segment. With the Galaxy F55 5G, you get strong Knox security, elegant vegan leather and well-built software all at a mid-range cost.
Pros
- Clean software and regular updates
- Good display and battery life
Cons
- Processor is less powerful than some rivals
- Charging speed is slower than others in this range
Best mobile phones between 15000 to 20000: Latest updated price list
|
Mobile Phone
|
Price (Rs)
|
Key Features
|
Poco X6 Pro
|
19,501
|
Dimensity 8300 Ultra, AMOLED 120Hz, 64MP cam
|
Oppo K13 5G
|
17,999
|
7000mAh, 80W fast charge, AMOLED 120Hz
|
Realme P3 5G
|
15,974
|
Dimensity 7200, AMOLED 120Hz, 50MP camera
|
CMF Phone 2 Pro
|
18,999
|
Dimensity 7300 Pro, AMOLED 120Hz, triple cam
|
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G
|
18,700
|
AMOLED display, One UI, 5G
Conclusion
In 2025, this segment is competitive, giving users decent performance, attractive designs and decent battery power for the price. The Poco X6 Pro and Oppo K13 5G are ideal picks for those who need plenty of features, while the Realme P3 5G and CMF Phone 2 Pro are good choices if you are looking for value-for-money. The Galaxy F55 5G is perfect for folks who need to rely on clean and dependable performance. Regardless of what you are looking for, these models offer great value and make good choices for your next phone.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.