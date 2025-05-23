Best mobile phones between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000: Top picks

Looking for the best mobile phones between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000 in India? There are so many flagship features available in phones priced between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000 in 2025 from the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Vivo T4 5G, iQOO Z10 5G and Nothing Phone 3a. Experts like these phones because they have fast and capable processors, screens that refresh very quickly, excellent battery life and distinct designs such as Nothing’s clear back case. If you value a good camera, useful software or being future-ready, this list gives you what you want at a good price. Here are Best mobile phones between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000 along with their pros, cons, and special features to help you pick the right one for your needs. Know the best phones between 20,000 and 25,000!

Best mobile phones between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000

Realme GT 6T



In the Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 price range, the Realme GT 6T makes a significant impression because it packs flagship performance with high-end features. Because of its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 5500mAh battery that supports rapid 120W SUPERVOOC charging, the phone speeds right along. This device’s 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display shines at a maximum of 6000 nits, a record high among smartphones and also offers super-smooth visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the latest AI technology and up to 12GB RAM together with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Ultra-bright screen, fastest charging available and excellent performance make the Realme GT 6T better than other phones in the same range. Flagship-grade performance with the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset and a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.

Pros

Excellent performance for gaming and multitasking

Impressive display quality and smooth refresh rate

Strong camera setup with 50MP main sensor and OIS

Large 5500mAh battery for all-day use

Cons

No reverse wireless charging

HDR video recording could be better for the price



Poco X7 Pro 5G



With a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, a battery that lasts for days and an amazing display, the Poco X7 Pro 5G fits well within the Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 price range in India. What makes this special is its IP-rated dust and water resistance which most competitors at this price can’t match. The Poco X7 Pro 5G is special because it has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera, a high-speed storage system and a robust operating system for terrific performance. Balanced all-rounder with a focus on speed, thanks to a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a powerful processor.

Pros

Smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen

Fast charging support

Good camera performance for the segment

Cons

Software experience can feel cluttered

Build quality is plastic-heavy compared to rivals





Motorola Edge 60 Fusion



The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is highlighted in this Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 price range due to its beautiful quad-curved pOLED display, fast processor and huge battery. It is mainly unique because of its IP69 and MIL-STD-810H ratings which earn it the status of being among the toughest water-resistant phones for its price. Thanks to premium vegan leather, the ability to expand storage with an SD card and a clean Android 15-based Hello UI system, the Edge 60 Fusion provides a set of features many rivals are missing. Clean software experience and a sleek design, plus a 1220p AMOLED display for sharp visuals.

Pros

Near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware

Premium look and feel

Reliable performance and battery life

Cons

Camera performance is average in low light

No wireless charging





Nothing Phone 3a



What makes the Nothing Phone 3a special is its stylish, transparent design and impressive 120Hz AMOLED screen in this price range. This phone benefits from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and its strong 5000mAh battery tailors performance for a full day’s use. It’s the patented vapor chamber cooling system, built with a large 4,500 mm² metal area, that makes this model unique, keeping the laptop running cooler and perfect for gaming and frequent use. It also relies on the clean Nothing OS inspired by Android 15, creating a simplified and comfortable experience for the user. Unique transparent design and a clean, bloat-free user interface.

Pros

Eye-catching design with LED Glyph interface

Smooth software and regular updates

Good display and battery efficiency

Cons

Camera is decent but not class-leading

Lacks some advanced hardware features found in rivals





Vivo T4 5G



In this price range, the Vivo T4 5G really shines because of its large 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging, giving it a longer battery life and quick charging, something you don’t find elsewhere at this price point. It has a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen which gets up to 5000 nits bright and refreshes at 120Hz for easy visibility outside. With the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB RAM, plus cameras of 50MP and 32MP, the T4 5G also ensures top performance. An IR blaster, military-grade toughness and advanced AI features are added features that make it better than most peers in this group. Strong camera setup and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts.

Pros

Good camera results, especially in daylight

Smooth 120Hz display

Reliable battery life

Cons

Software updates can be slow

Slightly bulky design





iQOO Z10 5G



Customers in the Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 price range will love the iQOO Z10 5G, as its gigantic 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging allow for long use and quick charging. You will find a bright 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a reliable Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera for taking sharp images. Thanks to IP65 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability and an IR blaster, the phone is much stronger and adaptable compared to other phones in its price range. Focuses on performance with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Pros

Fast and responsive performance

Great for gaming and heavy use

Decent camera and battery life

Cons

UI has some bloatware

Camera performance is average in low light





Best mobile phones between Rs.20000 and Rs.25000: Best Amazon deals

Phone Model Best Price (May 2025) Notable Variant/Offer iQOO Z10 5G Rs21,999 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Nothing Phone (3a) Rs22,999 – Rs24,999 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Vivo T4 5G Rs21,999 – Rs24,990 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB Storage Realme GT 6T Rs23,999 – Rs24,999 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Poco X7 Pro 5G Rs24,499 – Rs24,999 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs24,999 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Prices may vary by retailer, colour, and storage variant. All models listed are available under Rs.25,000 as of May 2025.

Conclusion

Phones in the Rs.20,000–25,000 bracket in 2025 almost feel like flagship models, while costing a lot less. Those looking for top performance will be happy with the Realme GT 6T and Poco X7 Pro 5G, whereas the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Nothing Phone (3a) offer a clean interface and something unique. People who care about photography and gaming should check out the Vivo T4 5G and iQOO Z10 5G. Given how much you care about each feature, display, performance, camera or software, you’re certain to find a good one in this highly competitive segment.



