Looking for the best Vivo mobile phones between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000? Vivo’s latest phones in this price range deliver a compelling mix of style, performance, and innovation, making them some of the best Vivo phones for 2025. With the Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V40e 5G, Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Vivo Y300 Plus and Vivo Y300 5G, users can enjoy great design, high-end features and superior cameras while staying within budget. Whether you prioritise fast 5G connectivity, long battery life, or sleek design, these Vivo phones between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 offer something for everyone, ensuring you get cutting-edge features and reliable performance at a great value. Read on to know about the Best Vivo mobile phones between 20,000 and 25,000.

Vivo T4 5G

Price: Rs21488 – Rs.24,319

Featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset on a 4nm process, the Vivo T4 5G gives smooth and dependable performance for all your apps and games. What makes it special is its 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which can offer clear, colorful images at up to 120 frames per second and 5000 nits of brightness. Shutterbugs will like the strong main camera with shake protection and a front camera for excellent selfies. Powered by a strong 7300mAh battery and 90W fast charging, the Vivo T4 5G will work well for you every day. It also offers IP65 dust and water resistance, the latest software and a nicely designed, light body, making it competitive in its category

6.77-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits brightness

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor

50MP OIS main camera

7300mAh battery, Android 15

What makes it special

One of the best all-rounders with a massive battery, ultra-bright display, and reliable performance.

Vivo V40e 5G

Price: Rs.24,999

Its combination of sleek design, great performance and amazing camera makes the V40e 5G special in its class. The most impressive parts of the device are its curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility that gives visitors bright, clear colors and smooth videos. Because of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 8GB RAM inside, users can easily perform several tasks on the V40e 5G while remaining connected to 5G. The phone has a powerful camera, with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide on the back and a 50MP selfie-shooter that helps you take sharp pictures. Battery life lasts a full day and charges super-fast using 80W FlashCharge. The Vivo V40e 5G comes with an attractive, slender 3D curved body, stereo speakers, resistance to dust and water and a fingerprint sensor underneath the display.

6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset

50MP dual rear & front cameras with OIS

5500mAh battery, stereo speakers

What makes it special

Great for camera lovers and content consumers, thanks to its display and OIS cameras.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Price: Rs.20,956 – Rs.22,999

It’s the great features of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G that help it stand out among other phones in this price category. At the heart of the phone is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, made on a 4nm process which enables it to handle gaming, multitasking and 5G smoothly. The display measures 6.77 inches and has FHD+ resolution, an AMOLED panel and can reach a peak brightness of 4500 nits, letting you enjoy clear and smooth feedback. There is a 50MP rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 16MP front camera for excellent stills and selfies. A phone with a large battery, fast charging and tough housing feels more complete, thanks to the premium additions of dual stereo speakers, good protection glass and smart camera technology.

6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

50MP OIS rear camera, 16MP selfie

5500mAh battery

What makes it special

Delivers smooth performance and excellent camera quality for its price.

Vivo Y300 Plus

Price: Rs.23,999

There's a lot to like about the Vivo Y300 Plus such as its colourful 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, strong peak brightness of 1300 nits and clear video quality no matter the light. The Vivo X70s is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, provides 8GB RAM and has 128GB of storage which helps it perform smoothly and offer superior 5G connectivity during daily tasks. The phone’s main camera has a 50MP resolution and works alongside a 2MP depth sensor, providing clear and detailed photos in the background and the 32MP front camera is great for high-resolution selfies. With 44W quick charging and a 5,000mAh battery, you’ll enjoy durable battery life and prompt recharging. The handset also offers IP54 dust and water resistance, a fingerprint scanner under the screen, support for dual SIM 5G and a slim, easy-to-handle look in two colors, Silk Black and Silk Green. Because of its display quality, good cameras, decent battery and strong durability, the Vivo Y300 Plus stands out in its category.

6.78-inch display, 120Hz

Snapdragon 695 5G

50MP dual rear camera, 32MP front

5000mAh battery

What makes it special

Balanced performance with a big, smooth display and strong selfie camera.

Vivo Y300 5G

Price: Rs.20,999

The Vivo Y300 5G is recognised for being a 5G phone with numerous features and an attractive price tag. The display’s top specifications are the vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and 1800-nit peak brightness which make viewing photographs or videos pleasing and fluid, even in strong sunshine. The phone performs rapidly because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM. Thanks to the two rear cameras, a 50MP rear one with Sony IMX882 and a supporting 2MP one, you can take detailed, sharp pictures and the 32MP front camera lets you take high-resolution selfies. Fast charging and a powerful 5,000mAh battery help the phone stay charged and it’s more attractive with features such as its slim design and extra water and dust resistance. Thanks to the many storage possibilities, the Vivo Y300 5G is a great option for people wanting something with style, good performance and value.

6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

50MP main camera, 32MP selfie

5000mAh battery

What makes it special

Dependable daily driver with a solid camera and display.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

Price: Rs21,470 – Rs21,890

The Vivo V25 Pro 5G offers mid-range users an impressive mix of speed, screen quality and photography features. Its main advantages are a large curved display with a high refresh rate and HDR10+ for bright and smooth video viewing. With the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and 12GB RAM, users get quick multitasking, effective gaming and strong 5G connectivity. A 64MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, plus an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses support the triple rear camera setup. In contrast, the front camera is a 32MP selfie snapper that also guides 4K video recording. You can enjoy the convenience of a full 40% charge in just 15 minutes with 66W FlashCharge, while the phone’s attractive design, fingerprint sensor and impressive camera options complete a perfect balance of power and form for users.

6.56-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Dimensity 1300

64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear, 32MP front

4830mAh battery, 66W fast charging

What makes it special

Premium design, strong camera setup, and fast charging.

Best Vivo mobile phones between 20,000 and 25,000: Comparison Table

Model Display Processor Camera (Rear/Front) Battery Price (Rs) Vivo T4 5G 6.77" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 50MP OIS / — 7300mAh 21,488–24,319 Vivo V40e 5G 6.77" AMOLED 120Hz Dimensity 7300 50MP Dual OIS / 50MP OIS 5500mAh 24,999 Vivo T3 Pro 5G 6.77" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 50MP OIS / 16MP 5500mAh 20,956–22,999 Vivo Y300 Plus 6.78" 120Hz Snapdragon 695 5G 50MP Dual / 32MP 5000mAh 23,999 Vivo Y300 5G 6.67" AMOLED 120Hz Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 50MP / 32MP 5000mAh 20,999 Vivo V25 Pro 5G 6.56" AMOLED 120Hz Dimensity 1300 64+8+2MP / 32MP 4830mAh 21,470–21,890

Best Vivo mobile phones between 20,000 and 25,000: Make the right choice!

Best for Battery: Vivo T4 5G (7300mAh)

Best for Camera: Vivo V40e 5G, Vivo V25 Pro 5G

Best for Performance: Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Best for Display: All models offer 120Hz AMOLED for smooth visuals

With their great features, these Vivo phones in the Rs20,000–Rs25,000 category are popular for people searching for quality, speed and style in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.