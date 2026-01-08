Nothing Phone 3 price in India: How to get it for a slashed price of Rs49999 only?

The Nothing Phone 3 price in India has dropped sharply, making the flagship available for as low as Rs 49,999 through Vijay Sales offers. However there is a procedure to avail this discount and we will explain it to you so that you get maximum benefits from the deal. This offer renews interest in its own design of glyphs, Snapdragon power, and triple cameras of 50 megapixels, and makes it one worth stealing by creators and enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Nothing Phone 3 Vijay sales deal

The Nothing Phone 3 Vijay Sales deal brings a massive price cut using select bank cards and limited-time offers. The 12GB RAM / 256GB model is priced at Rs 59,999 on the Vijay Sales, a Rs 20,000 decrease over the initial price. Up to Rs10,000 additional discount goes to HDFC, Axis, ICICI and a few users of bank cards, which results in a price of only Rs 49,999 - comparative with the middle-end competitors such as the OnePlus 13R or Samsung A56.

Clearance stock ups on the sale of packages such as cases or longer warranty. This Nothing Phone 3 discount revives interest among buyers who skipped the phone at its original Rs 79,999 pricing. At Rs49,999, the Nothing Phone 3 under Rs50000 now competes directly with OnePlus and Samsung upper mid-range phones

Nothing Phone 3 Glyph interface

The Nothing Phone 3 Glyph interface remains a key highlight, offering customisable light alerts without impacting battery life. Its 6.67-inch OLED has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits to scroll Reels or navigate in the sun and a rich HDR to watch Netflix movies. Glyph interface transforms notifications into light displays, which can be customised to call or timer- do not disturb and it does not drain the battery- social media addicts can play all day. Its 120Hz OLED display phone experience ensures smooth scrolling, bright outdoor visibility, and immersive HDR streaming.

Advertisment

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Powerhouse

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 phone chipset, the Nothing Phone 3 handles heavy gaming and multitasking effortlessly. Qualcom Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Adreno 825 GPU destroys gaming as Genshin Impact does on max settings and multi-tasks 30 apps without issue. Nothing OS is future-proof with 5 major upgrades promised, and runs Android 15, which is a clean operating system that would last long-term users who upgrade their phones as long as they run Pixel or iQOO. Running Nothing OS based on Android 15, the phone promises a clean UI and long-term software support.

Nothing Phone 3 camera

The Nothing Phone 3 camera setup features a versatile triple 50MP array designed for creators and photography enthusiasts. The triple-50MP design has its rear triple 50MP, with a primary OIS camera to keep steady night shots, a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) to capture distant portraits, and one 50MP ultra-wide (114deg FOV) to shoot landscapes: Zeiss quality to take travel vlogs or product review videos. The 50MP selfie can support 4K video calls with no issues, beating the majority of sub Rs 50000 competitors. With OIS, periscope zoom, and 4K selfie video, it stands out as a best camera phone under 50000.

5,500mAh Battery endurance

The 5500mAh battery phone easily delivers over a full day of heavy use for commuters and creators. A 65W 5,500mAh cell, which charges 0-100 percent in less than 40 minutes, can be used by commuters or people who create content and lasts 1.5 days. IP68 is waterproof, and it can withstand monsoons or exercise. Being an IP68 rated smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3 is built to survive rain, splashes, and daily wear.

Advertisment

This Nothing Phone 3 discount revives interest among buyers who skipped the phone at its original Rs79,999 pricing. With OIS, periscope zoom, and 4K selfie video, it stands out as the best camera phone under 50000. With flagship specs and premium design, the device now qualifies as one of the best flagship phones under 50000 in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.