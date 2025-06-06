OnePlus 13s smart bank offers: Want to buy the OnePlus 13s at a discount?

The hype for OnePlus phones has risen even further thanks to the latest OnePlus phone, the highly awaited 13s by OnePlus. This new mobile phone is causing excitement among tech fans and smartphone users in India. When you wish to get a premium device at a lower price, you will want to discover how to put your hands on the OnePlus 13s at an even better deal. Read further to know the details, specifications and how you can take advantage of launch offers and buy OnePlus latest phone at a fantastic price!

How can you get the OnePlus 13s at the best price?

People can pre-order the OnePlus 13s. Pre-booking started from June 5, after which sales begin on June 12 at most major retail outlets. Those who pay with an SBI credit or debit card can get an instant discount of Rs5,000. When paying with a SBI credit or debit card, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs5,000 which lowers the price to Rs49,999 for 12GB/256GB and Rs54,999 for 12GB/512GB smartphones. The OnePlus 13s is offered in Black Velvet, Pink Satin and Green Silk which are not only stylish but also loaded with great features.

OnePlus 13s: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.32-inch LTPO ProXDR AMOLED, 1.5K (2772x1240), 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Camera Dual: 50MP main (Sony sensor, OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,850mAh single-cell graphite Charging 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 18W wireless Operating System OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15) AI Features Google Gemini integration, AI Call Assistant, Plus Key for AI tools, Circle to Search, VoiceScribe, AI translation Special Button Plus Key (customisable, replaces Alert Slider) Connectivity 5.5G, Wi-Fi 7 (G1 Wi-Fi chip), Bluetooth 5.4, 11-antenna 360° signal system Build/Design Compact design; Velvet Glass Technology (Pink Satin, Green Silk); Black Velvet Weight ~185g Variants & Price 12GB+256GB: Rs54,999; 12GB+512GB: Rs59,999 Launch Offers Rs5,000 instant discount for SBI cardholders Availability Pre-orders from June 5; sales from June 12, 2025 Colours Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk (India exclusive)







What’s new about the latest OnePlus Phone, the OnePlus 13s?

With its 120Hz refresh rate and high peak of 1600 nits, the FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display on the OnePlus 13s makes sure the display is crisp and easy to read, even on bright days outside. Its back camera system comes with two connected 50MP sensors, one for general shooting and the other for up to 2x optical zoom, plus a strong 32MP selfie camera on the front.

What really makes the device unique is the addition of the Plus Key instead of the alert switch. The button can be set to give fast help with features such as reading essays with artificial intelligence, calling by voice and control with Google Gemini’s voice support. Thanks to such features, users can now rely on voice transcription, AI translation and customised searches, all with the help of devices.

To use for a long time, this phone features a strong 5,850mAh battery with fast charging. With OxygenOS 15, an Android 15 base, the OnePlus 13s delivers a fast and smooth operating system with the newest improvements.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.