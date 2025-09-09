OnePlus 15 leaks: All the latest rumours you must know!

The leaked smartphones are always a buzz and present potential buyers and technicians with a preview of what is expected of the next generation technology and capabilities long before the official launch. The hype surrounding the OnePlus 15 is not to be any different-design modifications, hardware upgrades and this time round, innovations in the camera front are creating hype prior to the launch. The most recent set of OnePlus 15 Leaks, courtesy of trusted leakers and even official comments by CEO Pete Lau, not only hint at an enhanced experience, but also a new level of OnePlus cameras and next-gen processing. The following is an overview of what reliable sources are projecting regarding the OnePlus 15 prior to its official release in China later this October and a global/India launch in January 2026.

Launch timeline and design: OnePlus 15 leaks

The OnePlus 15 will be released in a staggered launch with first release in China around October 2025 and then in India in January 2026 which is also the timeline of the release of the OnePlus 13. It is speculated that the design will see a significant change: the iconic round rear camera system will be changed to a square-shaped island with cameras with presumably the Black, Purple, and Titanium being the options. The general style will be smoother and more contemporary, which suits the flagship of Oneplus.

OnePlus 15 leaks: Camera upgrades

The largest OnePlus 15 Leaks buzz is that the firm has ended a five-year collaboration with the camera maker Hasselblad. Oneplus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed in an emotional tweet that the company is betting on their own DetailMax Engine of computational imaging. The purpose of this in-house engine is to make photography more in-control with its better performance in low-light, a better reproduction of skin tones, and incredible realism without over-beautification or distortion. OnePlus 15 is also being rumoured to increase its rear camera to triple with the 50MP sensor, which may have bigger sensors to enhance the ability to capture the details even in a harsh environment. There are already promising results of prototypes early according to Lau and persistent leaks.

Processor, battery, and display: OnePlus 15 specification leaks

Tipped by Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 15 will be the first in its series to be powered by the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset- which should provide the company with a major performance and efficiency boost. There are also rumours of an enormous 7,000mAh battery and 100W wired rapid charging to use longer and rapid power-ups. This is expected to be a 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K screen resolution and a smooth buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, which is best suited to gaming and multimedia experiences.

OnePlus 15 Leaks: Expected specifications

Feature Expected Specification Display 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (unannounced) RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB (base); up to 16GB/1TB Battery 7,000mAh+, 100W wired fast charging Rear Camera 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x) Front Camera 32MP OS Android 15 (out of the box) Camera Tech DetailMax Engine (in-house) Water Resistance IP68/IP69 Colors Black, Purple, Titanium Price (expected) Rs75,000–Rs85,000 India Launch January 2026 China Launch October 2025

All of these leaks are indications of changes in the upcoming OnePlus 15. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a massive battery, and faster charging, the OnePlus 15 is bound to provide more seamless experiences when you play games, multitask, or work on the move. The new DetailMax Engine has brought better camera technology, enhanced clarity, sharpness and a more realistic look of pictures, and the contemporary design and large screen will make all the videos and other everyday needs more enjoyable. Provided that such changes fulfil the leaks, the OnePlus 15 will not be another flagship, it can be your next favourite, with its performance, battery life, creativity and value, that truly makes a real difference in life.



