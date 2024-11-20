Xbox Games Early Black Friday Deals-Unwrap the Deals on Xbox Game Pass

Black Friday deals add a new color to the upcoming festive season, as most of the consumers get the gadgets and games that they have been saving for since a long time. Black Friday this year will fall on the 29th of November, but a lot of retailers open up the deals early for the Black Friday month, and these deals on Xbox will let you own a copy of your favorite game with some exclusive Xbox Game Pass Deals, and along with this you can save up to 50% on some selective Xbox games like EA Sports FC25 and Hogwarts Legacy. So, get ready to explore these amazing offers before they are no longer accessible on the platform.
Xbox Games Deals
- FC 25- Standard Edition- Get it for Rs. 2499.50 (50% Off)
- NBA 2K25 Standard Edition- Get it for Rs. 2249.50 (55% Off)
- Star Wars Outlaws- Get it for Rs. 4199.25 (25% Off)
- EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition- Get it for Rs. 3749.50 (50% Off)
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Digital Edition- Get it for Rs. 1649.67 (67% Off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Series Xbox X/S Version- Get it for Rs. 1319.70 (70% Off)
- Age of Mythology Retold- Standard Edition- Get it for Rs. 1,199 (20% Off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora- Get it for Rs. 2799.60 (60% Off)
- Age of empires IV (Anniversary Edition)- Get it for Rs. 649.50 (50% Off)
- Alan Wake- Get it for Rs. 329.67 (67% Off)
- Alan wake 2 (Digital Edition)- Get it for Rs. 2198 (50% Off)
Xbox Game Pass Deals
Deals with Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core- Click Here to Get all the Deals
- Max Payne 3 – 65% Off
- Hunting 2 Simulator – 90% Off
- Dragon Bobby- 65% Off
- Assassin’s Creed 2- 75% Off
- Rayman 3 HD- 50% Off
- Larry Wet Dreams Saga- 90% Off
Save on Games in the Game Pass Catalog- Click Here to Get all the Deals
Save up to 20% off selected games in the Game Pass catalogue with Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass. The deal is not available with Game Pass Standard or Game Pass Core.
Console Games
- Age of Mythology Retold (Standard Edition)
- Core Keeper
- Creatures of Ava
- All You Need is Help
PC Games
- ARA History Untold (Standard Edition)
- All You Need is Help
- Core Keeper
- Age of Mythology Retold (Standard Edition)
These Xbox Black Friday Deals are available for a limited time. Xbox players can visit the official website for Xbox games and pick up their favorite titles at a discount from the store.
