Oppo Find X10 Series_ May feature a Dual 200MP camera system and redefine mobile photography

Early leaks suggest the Oppo Find X10 series could become the brand’s most ambitious flagship lineup yet, with a radical focus on next-generation smartphone photography. The next flagship series, the Find X10, of Oppo has already begun to generate hype months prior to the expected release with its initial leaks indicating a revolutionary camera upgrade. Although the company has just unveiled the Find X9 models, focus is already on the next generation which seems to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with an unprecedented 200MP camera set-up (dual).

Oppo Find X10 Series: Dual 200MP cameras under testing

These Oppo Find X10 leaks point towards a major camera overhaul that could redefine premium Android imaging in 2026. Based on a credible tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo is also testing a revolutionary two 200MP camera setup in Find X10 series. It is said to feature a 200MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera which use large 1/1.3-inch sensors. This would be the biggest telephoto sensor to date used in an Oppo Find flagship and it would far outperform the earlier ones provided it is finalised.

The Oppo Find X10 camera system is reportedly being designed to outperform current flagship sensors in both detail capture and zoom performance. The leak indicates that the camera setup is not only exclusive to the highest level model. Oppo is also said to be testing the dual 200MP system throughout the Find X10 line, standard and Pro. Also, the company can offer a new Pro Max line, continuing the line with more than two models even though it is still planning on releasing an Ultra model later on. If finalised, the Oppo dual 200MP camera setup would be the first of its kind on a mainstream flagship smartphone.

Early debut on Find X9s Pro

Interestingly, the same camera hardware can be found sooner than one would have imagined. The potentially upcoming Find X9s Pro, which is expected to be launched in China in the first half of 2026, might introduce the dual 200MP camera system based on Samsung HP5 sensors. It implies that Oppo is determined to implement ultra-high-resolution photography technologies in several of its high-quality devices in its overall imaging strategy. The upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro could serve as the first device to showcase this dual 200MP camera technology in early 2026.

Oppo Find X10 specifications: Next generation performance

Alongside its imaging leap, early Oppo Find X10 specifications hint at major chipset and efficiency upgrades across the lineup. The Find X10 series will have much more performance improvements beyond the advances in cameras. The list, as per industry leak, would include the MediaTek next-generation Dimensity 9600 chipset with a state-of-the-art 2nm fabrication process.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9600, built on an advanced 2nm process for improved power efficiency. Early testing shows that there are large improvements in power efficiency and sustained performance as compared to current generation processors. It is being reported that the standard Find X10 can have the Dimensity 9500+ chipset, and Pro and Pro Max editions have the flagship Dimensity 9600. Oppo may introduce three variants, standard, Oppo Find X10 Pro and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, each tuned for different performance and camera needs.

The information about the display characteristics, battery level, and the ability to charge is not disclosed, and Oppo has not officially announced any details about the new flagship line. While Oppo has not confirmed dates, the Oppo Find X10 launch timeline is expected to fall in the second half of 2026 based on previous release cycles. With these upgrades, the Find X10 range could emerge as Oppo’s most advanced flagship phone of 2026.

