Pixel 9a Vijay Sales deal drops Price to Rs36999 ahead of Pixel 10a launch

The Pixel 9a price cut in India comes just days before the Pixel 10a launch date of February 18, making the Google Pixel 9a discount one of the best smartphone deals right now. Google has, secretly, been teasing the Pixel 10a release, yet currently, interactive consumers can buy its predecessor, Google Pixel 9a, at an enormous discount. Vijay Sales reduced the cost by Rs10,000 to Rs39,999 with an additional Rs3,000 HDFC EMI cut to Rs36,999 (saving Rs13,000 out of Rs49,999). Exchange deals make the deal much sweeter.

Pixel 9a Deal Details

Under the HDFC EMI offer on Pixel 9a, Vijay Sales is listing the phone at an effective Rs36,999, making it one of the top Google Pixel deals in India today. The Pixel 9a was first released in March 2025 but now it is priced at the lowest point due to the hype of Pixel 10a. Vijay Sales has the 8GB/256GB option at Rs39,999 but with HDFC Bank credit card EMI benefits it is unlocked Rs3,000 off, at Rs36,999. Get trade-ins (max Rs15,000 depending on the state of the old phones) to under Rs25,000. Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony. Quantity is scarce, do not procrastinate before Pixel 10a leaks lose the limelight.

Pixel 9a Specifications

With premium cameras, long software support and Gemini AI features, the Pixel 9a specifications make it the best mid-range Pixel phone for buyers who value photography and clean Android. This mid-range competes well beyond its price with the classic Google strengths.

The 6.3-inch FHD+ Actua p-OLED display features 120Hz refresh, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 3, 1,800 nits typical/2700 peak brightness -media and outdoors-vibrant.

Based on the Tensor G4 chipset (Mali-G715 GPU), it performs AI activities, gaming, and multitasking without problems with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Durability is guaranteed by IP68 rating and plastic back/aluminum frame.

Cameras are also good: 48MP primary (OIS, 4K60fps) + 13MP ultrawide, 13MP front camera- natural colors, Night Sight, and Magic Editor. The 5,100mAh battery lasts 1.5 days with 23W wired and wireless charging.

Uses android 15 and is updated within 7 years, with Gemini AI features such as Pixel Screenshots and Add Me.

In the Pixel 9a vs Pixel 10a comparison, the upcoming model may offer small upgrades, but the current Pixel 9a delivers better value due to heavy discounts before the Pixel 10a launch date.

Pixel 9a price cut India

Thanks to the Pixel 9a price cut in India, buyers can now get a Pixel phone under 40000 with flagship-level cameras and seven years of updates. As evidenced by a YouTube teaser, Pixel 10a pre-orders will start on February 18, presumably with aTensor G5, the same design, and small improvements (e.g. brighter screen, fine cameras, etc.). This is projected to be at Rs45,000+, which will not be drastically outpacing the discounted 9a.

The Pixel 9a is a high-quality Pixel with excellent cameras, clean software, and an extended warranty at Rs36,999, providing low-end customers with the best deals. Steal perfect even when you are not concerned about being new. Visit online stores and check Vijay Sales online today.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.