Upcoming smartphones in February 2026_ From Galaxy S26 to Pixel 10a

Upcoming smartphones February 2026 will include flagship launches from Samsung, camera-focused models from Vivo, and budget alternatives from Google Pixel. The Indian smartphone industry is on the verge of having an action-packed February 2026, and various manufacturers are ready to roll out attractive gadgets in high, middle-end, and affordable categories. Buyers will have a wide range of options based on their priorities and finances between Samsung flagship Galaxy S26 and low-cost camera-based devices of Vivo and Google with its budget-friendly Pixel 10a.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: The Premium Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date in India is expected to be February 25, 2026, during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to roll out its flagship series of next-generation galaxy smartphones including Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. This is a later release following the Galaxy S25 series which was released in January 2025 and may be reflecting some strategic upgrades to the series. Galaxy S26 Ultra is predicted to come with major improvements such as a larger screen with greater brightness, better-quality triple-camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor and performance having either Samsung Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset based on the market.

The Indian pricing shall be approximately 84, 999 (base Galaxy S26), Rs104999 (S26 Plus), and Rs134999 (S26 Ultra), with a higher storage capacity being priced at a premium. Pre-orders: It will probably start on February 26, and retail stock at some point on March 11, 2026. Samsung seems to be interested in providing superior battery life, 60W fast wired charging of the Ultra, and more fine AI functionality with Galaxy AI suite powered by Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

iQOO 15 Ultra: Gaming performance beast

The iQOO 15 Ultra India launch is expected later in 2026 after its China debut in early February. The iQOO 15 Ultra, which was in essence a performance phone, should be noted by performance enthusiasts when it is announced by iQOO on February 4, 2026, as officially released in China. The gaming flagship is equipped with an excellent chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 24GB RAM, and huge battery capacity of 7,400mAh that can support 100W of wired and wireless charging. This device has its unique feature in the active cooling fan, 2 shoulder triggers that have 600Hz sampling rate, and special Q3 gaming chip that is designed to provide continuous optimum power on during the long gaming periods.

The camera department has a triple 50MP sensor, with OIS, and a 32MP front camera. Display resolution. It has a 6.85-inch, 2K Samsung AMOLED display at 144Hz refresh rate. The China launch will happen in early February but it is unclear when it will be available in India. Things however appear to be different, an iQOO 15R, a more affordable model, might launch in India at around February 24, 2026 at an estimated price of Rs 80,000-Rs90,000, with high-performance hardware, in the mid-range segment. These devices together form the list of best upcoming phones of 2026 for Indian consumers.

Vivo V70 Series

The Vivo V70 series India launch is tipped for mid-February 2026, focusing heavily on camera performance with Zeiss optics. It is predicted that Vivo will release the V70 series in India in mid-February 2026 (about half a year following the release of V60). The models that will be in the lineup include Vivo V70 and the V70 Elite which will be the superior model. The two devices will focus on photography with Zeiss-branded lenses with Sony camera sensors, following the tradition of Vivo to have camera-oriented V-series smartphones.

The regular V70 is expected to include the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and expected storage of 12GB RAM as well as 256GB, but V70 Elite is alleged to have the most powerful processor to be in V-series so far, perhaps the Snapdragon 8's Gen 3. Leaked camera specifications indicate that it has 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter that are co-engineered with Zeiss to let it capture better photos. It is projected to have a battery capacity of 6,500mAh and be able to fast charge at 90W. The base V70 would have a starting price of about Rs 36,999, which was the launch price of the V60, but the price may be influenced by the cost of the components in the end.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a launch in India is expected around February 18, offering flagship-grade cameras at a mid-range price. Google is set to release the Pixel 10a sooner than it would usually release A-series, and is expected to announce it on or around February 18, 2026, and be available in retail by March 5. This is a strategic move in order to win market share before other companies.

The device shall be based on the tradition of exceptional camera experience and clean Android experience, but at affordable pricing.

The anticipated features are 120Hz refresh rate and 6.3-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, Google Tensor G4 chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery. The Pixel 10a represents one of the most important budget smartphone launches of 2026 with long-term software support.

The camera system will utilise the computational photography experience of Google along with AI-enabled features that traditionally have been expensive enough to be out of reach of the Pixel A-series range. The base price is expected to be Rs49,999 128GB base and around 51,600 256GB, which is expected to have a competitive stance against the mid-range products of OnePlus and Samsung. The Pixel 10a has a seven-year software update, and it is a great long-term value idea that can offer a user lots of use in case of focusing on photography and timely security updates.

Additional deals on phones

With several smartphone launches in February 2026 in India, buyers can choose between premium flagships, gaming phones, and camera-centric models. Not mentioned above, the OnePlus 13R still has price reductions and is about Rs 38,698 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 6,000mAh battery. The Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and charging up to 200W are also sold at prices advantageous to the pocket with a starting price of 49,999. Samsung and iQOO will lead the flagship smartphones launching in 2026 with powerful chipsets and upgraded cameras.

In February 2026, buyers will have outstanding options in all categories, be it flagship cameras (Samsung S26 Ultra), gaming-ready performance (iQOO 15 Ultra), photography appraisals (Vivo V70, Pixel 10a), or balanced specs and affordable prices. The variety caters to all smartphone lovers with something interesting.

FAQ’s

Here are some frequently asked questions

Which smartphones are launching in India in February 2026?

Samsung Galaxy S26 series, iQOO 15 Ultra, Vivo V70 series and Google Pixel 10a are expected to launch in India in February 2026.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch in India?

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra are expected to launch on February 25, 2026, with sales likely starting in early March.

What is the expected price of Samsung Galaxy S26 in India?

Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to start at around Rs84,999, while Galaxy S26 Ultra may cost about Rs1,34,999 in India.

Is iQOO 15 Ultra launching in India in February 2026?

iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in China in early February 2026. Its India launch is not confirmed, but iQOO 15R may launch in India later in February.

Which phone will be best for gaming in February 2026?

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to be the best gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, active cooling fan and shoulder triggers.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.