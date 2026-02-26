Realme C83 5G launching March 7 with 7,000mAh battery_ Price and specs leaked

The Realme C83 5G launch in India is scheduled for March 7, positioning the phone as a battery-focused budget 5G device. Realme unveiled the C83 5G will be launched in India on March 7 at 12 PM IST, after leaked pricing and specs, which makes the phone a battery powerhouse in the sub-20000 category. Here are the Realme C83 5G specs below.

Realme C83 5G Flipkart sale

The Realme C83 5G price in India is expected to range between Rs 13,499 and Rs 17,499 depending on the storage variant. Sales through Flipkart and the stores of Realme are confirmed through a Flipkart microsite and Realme India listing, both in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colors. It has RAM/storage capacity of 4GB/64GB to 6GB/128GB with a price tag of Rs 13,499 to 17,499 respectively.

Teased design and durability

The phone is positioned as a budget 5G phone in India for users prioritising battery life and durability over premium design. The C83 5G has a flat frame and back panel with a camera island that is a rectangle and contains a triple rear camera, a Realme branding at the bottom-left, power/volume to the right, and USB Type-C/speaker grille at the bottom. It has IP64 dust/splash water-resistance and MIL-STD 810H shockproofing that is military tough and can withstand day-to-day adventure.

Realme C83 5G battery

The Realme C83 5G battery packs a massive 7,000mAh capacity, making it one of the largest batteries seen in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. It has a headline attraction of the 7,000mAh Titan Battery which is offering tremendous battery life: 27.7 hours of video playback, 6.65 days of music, 2.43 days of calls, 37 days of standby, and 15.6 hours of gaming per charge. With its Titan Battery branding, the device enters the market as a 7000mAh battery phone aimed at multi-day usage. Realme boasts of six years of staying healthy. Convenient features are bypass charging (to cool desktop games) and reverse wired charging, to charge accessories such as earbuds.

Realme C83 5G specs: Smooth display and performance

Early teasers suggest the Realme C83 5G specs will focus on endurance, high refresh rate display and reliable daily performance. The display has high refresh rates up to 144Hz which guarantee smooth scrolling and performance oriented gaming which is suitable to its entry audience on 5G. It performs daily tasks and light gaming without any difficulties on configurations and with the help of an effective chipset (information will be published later).

Realme C83 5G features: Camera and connectivity

The triple rear cameras in the island imply the possibility of versatile recording of photos, between snap-shots and portraits. Should have strong 5G connectivity, which suits its low prices. Key Realme C83 5G features include IP64 protection, MIL-STD durability, bypass charging and reverse wired charging.

The Realme C83 5G appeals to the users who care about the invincible battery life and durability rather than the flagship extravagance. With a price that is low at launch, possibly with early-bird offers available, it will be able to control budget 5G sales. The Realme C83 5G Flipkart sale will go live shortly after launch, alongside availability on the official Realme online store.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.