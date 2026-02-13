Realme Narzo 90x 5G gets new maroon red colour for Valentine’s Day in India

Realme has introduced a new colour option for the Realme Narzo 90x 5G, bringing a Maroon Red finish to the phone ahead of Valentine’s Day in India. The smartphone is expected to come in a Maroon Red colour version. The smartphone, which was launched in December last year alongside the Narzo 90 5G, is now set to arrive in a Maroon Red finish. So far, the device has been offered in Flash Blue and in Nitro Blue.

This update is solely dedicated to design, it does not require any alterations in hardware or software. The Maroon Red will target consumers who desire something more unique and celebratory in appearance without having to pay an additional cost to acquire new features.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G sale date

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G sale date is confirmed as February 14 at 12 noon IST, with availability on Amazon and Realme’s official India website. The sales will start on February 14 at 12 noon IST, which is already visible on Amazon, indicating the new colour Maroon Red. When it is ready, the new model will be distributed not only on Amazon but also on the official India site of Realme. It will be branded in addition to the already existing Flash blue and Nitro blue.

Realme has not integrated any launch deals with the new colour yet, though will be priced at the same as the existing models.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India starts at Rs13,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and goes up to Rs15,499 for the 8GB RAM model. Realme Narzo 90x 5G costs Rs13,999 with a RAM of 6GB and 128GB storage. The higher variant that has 8GB RAM costs Rs15,499. Maroon Red colour will be of the same pricing scheme with the current colour choices.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G specifications

Talking about Realme Narzo 90x 5G specifications, the phone features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Narzo 90x 5G has an android version of 15 with realme UI 6.0 over it. It has a big 6.8-inch LCD screen, which has a 144Hz refresh rate to enable smooth scrolling and enhanced gaming visuals.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset is one of the devices that power the device, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, IP65 rating, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In the case of photography, the rear camera has a 50-megapixel AI-enabled camera, and the front camera has 8 megapixels which are used to take selfies and place video calls.

There are also other aspects, such as an IP65 rating of dust and water resistance, a fingerprint sensor on the side and support for face unlock.

Battery and build

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G battery is rated at 7,000mAh and supports 60W fast charging, promising over 61 hours of call time. The Narzo 90x 5G is a highlight product with battery performance. The phone has a 7,000mAh power cell and a 60W quick charging. Realme boasts of over 61 hours of calling capacity with a single charge.

Regarding its size, the smartphone is 166.07x77.93x8.28mm in size and weighs approximately 212 grams.

Narzo 90x 5G new colour option

With the launch of the Maroon Red variant, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G new colour option adds a fresh visual appeal without changing the phone’s core hardware. By introducing a new colour, the Maroon Red, Realme is providing a little yet prompt update to Narzo 90x 5G to a new visual presentation to the prospective purchaser. The internals do not change but the new finish brings diversity in the line and the phone will not be forgotten in the period of the shopping of valentine.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.