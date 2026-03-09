Realme Narzo Power 5G brings 10,001mAh battery and 144Hz display under Rs 30000

The Realme Narzo Power 5G has officially launched in India with a massive 10,001mAh battery, making it one of the biggest battery smartphones currently available. Realme has introduced Narzo Power 5G in India that supports endurance seekers with a record-breaking 10,001mAh battery which is the biggest among regular smartphones. Starting at Rs 27,999, it is based on a robust MediaTek chipset, colourful 144Hz display, and IP69 protection, which means it is suited to a heavy user that values battery life more than flagship features.

Realme Narzo Power 5G price in India

The Realme Narzo Power 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999, while launch offers reduce the effective price to Rs 23,999 with bank and exchange discounts. The Narzo Power 5G comes in two variants:

8GB+128GB: Rs 27,999 (launch price Rs 23,999 with Rs 3,000 bank + Rs 1,000 extra discount)

8GB+256GB: Rs 29,999 (launch price Rs 25,999)

Value-added features are 6 months of free EMI and 4 years warranty of battery (Rs 2,999). The Realme Narzo Power 5G launch offers include Rs 3,000 bank discounts, an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus and 6-month no-cost EMI. The Realme Narzo Power 5G Amazon sale begins on March 5 at 12 PM IST along with availability on the official Realme online store, in Titan Silver and Titan Blue

Realme Narzo Power 5G specifications: Battery with 80W SuperVOOC

The Realme Narzo Power 5G specifications include a Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, 144Hz AMOLED display, and a record 10,001mAh battery. With its huge power pack, the Narzo Power becomes one of the few 10,001mAh battery smartphones designed for users who prioritise long battery endurance. Its 10,001mAh Li-Po battery will be able to be used in marathons: 31.2 hours YouTube, 21.4 hours navigation, 185.7 hours Spotify. Super Power Saving Mode 5% to 218 minutes calls/46.8 hours standby. 80W SUPERVOOC 0-100% in approximately 85 minutes in 1,500 cycles minimum. The Realme Narzo Power 5G battery is rated at 10,001mAh and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Realme Narzo Power 5G display

The Realme Narzo Power 5G display features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. The 6.78- inch (1280x 2800) AMOLED panel has 144Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling, HDR10 +, and the 6,500 nits peak brightness to view the sunlight. 94% screen-to-body ratio provides an immersive viewing experience.

Dimensity 7400 Ultra Performance

Powered by MediaTek’s latest chip, the Narzo Power is a capable Dimensity 7400 Ultra smartphone aimed at gamers and multitaskers. Dimensity 7400 Ultra (4nm octa-core) powered by Mali-G615, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage (maximum 256GB), can be used to play games or multitasks without any issues. Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 provides gloss.

Realme Narzo Power 5G camera

The Realme Narzo Power 5G camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with 2-axis OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for versatile photography. Dual rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 main (2-axis OIS, autofocus) + 8MP ultra-wide. Dual rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 (2-axis OIS, autofocus) main and 8MP ultra-wide. 16MP front (selfies/video calls). It has 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, multi-GNSS (Beidou/GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS), IR blaster connectivity. The Realme Narzo Power 5G connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, multi-GNSS navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou, and an IR blaster. In-screen fingerprint, proximity sensors, light sensors, colour sensors, e-compass sensor, accelerators, gyro sensor. Among the key Realme Narzo Power 5G specs is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls, along with support for 4K content capture and social media sharing.

Realme Narzo Power 5G durability

The Realme Narzo Power 5G durability is strengthened by IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets. IP66/68/69 is resistant to dust, submerging under water, and strong jets- excellent in adventures. Premium touches are provided by Hi-Res Audio and military shock resistance. This makes it one of the few IP69 smartphones in India designed to withstand demanding outdoor conditions and accidental exposure to water. Overall, the device positions itself as a powerful Realme Narzo Power 5G battery phone, targeting students, travellers and heavy smartphone users who prioritise long battery life.

Realme Narzo Power 5G reinvents the value of flagship battery life with a low cost. Perfectly fitted to students, travelers and power users who want to be worry free when it comes to endurance. With its massive 10,001mAh battery, strong durability ratings and reliable performance, the Realme Narzo Power 5G aims to redefine endurance-focused smartphones in the mid-range segment.

