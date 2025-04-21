Samsung Phone with Years of Security Patches: Update your phone and make it new!

One of the few smartphone manufacturers that offer long term software support on all its devices, from budget to mid range, to premium, is Samsung. This commitment guarantees Android updates and security patches to the ongoing users making device life-long and user trust strong. It is worth noting that Samsung has further extended its update policy to provide up to 6 years of major OS upgrades and security updates for a number of midrange and budget Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy M16 5G . This enables consumers to have a secure and up to date experience without having to pay for flagship models. For those who want to buy Samsung phones for under Rs. 50,000, this long term software support is a value add on that will ensure that the phone is protected and functional for a long time. Here is a list of Samsung phones with long software support which are below Rs.50,000.
Samsung Galaxy M35
The Samsung Galaxy M35 stands out as a mid-range Samsung phone that provides better software updates than other phones at its price point. The Galaxy M35 entered the market one year ago as a phone with extended support and exceptional features. Your Galaxy M35 will support Android versions from 14 through 18 because Samsung provides four major Android updates. Your device maintains protection from digital threats and information protection until 2029 through routine security enhancements. Budget phones from Realme Redmi and iQOO typically need replacement after only two or three years since they receive minimal updates. The M35 provides security updates for five years to make users feel safe throughout their extended usage period.
More reasons to consider it
-
The chipset produces 611K AnTuTu results that make the phone handle all daily apps and social media while running casual games without problems.
-
The device includes a 6000mAh battery that offers video playback for 31+ hours and talk time for 53 hours between charges.
-
The main camera with 50MP takes clear photos during sunny days because of its OIS technology.
-
The device supports NFC technology to make wireless payments through Google Pay and Samsung Pay plus wireless file sharing.
-
Although the device features this limitation. The device slows down when charging at 25W despite Realme P1 Pro delivering 67W power.
-
The device weighs 197 grams due to its 6000mAh battery which other phones handle more easily. The Average Low-Light camera performs poorly in low light situations compared to the iQOO Z9 camera.
Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy M35?
-
Students require a phone that performs well and stays protected over four or five years.
-
People who want to save money want advanced smartphone features at a price under 25,000 rupees.
-
People who plan for the future want a device that will not need frequent replacements.
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G
The Samsung phone Galaxy F06 5G stands as the least expensive 5G phone in India but its biggest selling point remains Samsung's unmatched software support which many budget phones lack. The business offers OS and security updates for four years starting from the One UI 7 which runs on Android 15 when you purchase the device. The Galaxy F06 5G will receive four Android OS updates starting from Android 15 plus four years of security updates according to Samsung's guarantee. The phone will work with updated software and new apps for five years straight until 2029. The F06 5G keeps working with new updates and security standards longer than other affordable phones because Samsung supports it for years.
More reasons to consider it
-
The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset (AnTuTu score up to 416K) lets you switch between tasks and play games or stream content without delays.
-
The phone's 5000mAh battery allows you to use it for full-day internet surfing, video streaming, and phone calls without recharge.
-
The phone takes clear 50MP pictures during daylight hours and handles video calls smoothly through its 8MP front camera.
-
The F06 5G costs less than other 5G phones at its price range since Realme, Redmi, and Moto charge around Rs.12,000 to Rs.15,000 for their 5G models. For less than Rs.50,000 you can buy multiple F06 5G phones or combine them with accessories but the phone truly delivers value through its extended premium support.
Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G ?
-
Students require a phone that remains fast for at least four years.
-
First-Time Smartphone Users: Simple interface and reliable updates.
-
People on a budget want 5G technology and lasting security at a price below Rs.10K.
Samsung Galaxy M56
The Samsung phone Galaxy M56 5G (price starts at Rs.27,999) stands out as a mid-range phone that receives Android OS upgrades and security updates for six years which is longer than any other phone at this price point. The new Galaxy M36 provides a good mid-price phone designed to work for many years. Samsung guarantees updates to Android 15 and its six next versions plus six years of monthly security updates. The phone will receive updates and security patches for six years straight through to 2031 which outlasts most devices under Rs.50,000.
More reasons to consider it
-
Entry-level Realme, Redmi and Xiaomi phones receive updates for only 2 or 3 years so users must upgrade early. Your phone will remain usable without needing an upgrade because M56 5G supports access to new apps and security updates.
-
The M56 5G stands 30% thinner and weighs 180g which is 30% lighter than its predecessor M55 while measuring 7.2mm in thickness.
-
The device uses UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM to start apps quickly and store many pictures, videos, and games without issues.
-
Its 50MP OIS Main Camera Takes sharp, blur-free photos even in low light. OIS technology prevents videos from shaking during recordings.
-
The 5000mAh battery lets users enjoy heavy tasks such as gaming and streaming throughout a full day.
Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy M56?
-
Students require a phone that delivers updated security features for at least six years.
-
Users who play games need a phone that runs without lag while keeping them cool through extended gameplay.
-
Long-Term Users: Prioritizes durability and software support over flashy gimmicks.
The Galaxy M56 becomes available on Amazon beginning April 23 with its starting price at Rs 24,999.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
A somewhat slower version of Samsung's flagship chipset, the Exynos 2400e, powers the Samsung phone Galaxy S24 FE, the company's newest Fan Edition handset. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE delivers exceptional security updates plus new features at an affordable price of under Rs.50,000. The phone already receives security updates regularly and will receive the major Android 15-based One UI 7.0 update in April 2025. The next One UI 7.0 update (Android 15) will introduce a fresh user interface, enhanced animations and Audio Eraser technology that helps you eliminate background noise from your videos.
More reasons to consider it
-
Phones with extended software updates continue to work effectively for longer periods. You can maintain your current phone because new apps or security standards do not require replacing it every few years.
-
This phone offers all AI features along with three cameras that match the S series including a 50MP main sensor paired with 12MP and 8MP lenses for wide and telephoto views with 3x optical zoom.
-
The S24 FE gives you top-tier phone features including top cameras and display quality plus fast processing at a budget-friendly price.
Who should buy the Galaxy S24 FE?
-
Content Creators require a 50MP camera with AI-enhanced editing tools plus 8K video recording to create excellent images and videos on the move.
-
Person who keeps their phone for the long term wants an update system that works long enough to remain secure and useful.
-
People searching for flagship features at a better price than premium models should choose the Galaxy S24 FE.
-
The phone delivers an excellent gaming experience because its processor handles tasks effortlessly while the big screen and strong battery keep entertainment flowing.
The device runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 and matches the flagship series update cycle to seven years. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE begins its sales at Rs 41,999.
Samsung Galaxy A56
You should choose the Samsung phone Galaxy A56 because it stands out as a top option when you need a secure phone with long-term support. You can choose this phone to receive premium mid-tier features over several years. The Galaxy A56 from Samsung will receive updates for Android versions and security updates for six years straight. The Samsung Galaxy A56 starts with Android 15 and will receive major Android updates to version 21 plus security patches until 2031. Other phones within this price range deliver two or three updates at most but the A56 continues its protection for an extended six years.
More reasons to consider it
-
The system updates your phone against newly found computer threats and hacker methods to keep your data secure. Your phone safeguards your private information banking applications and passwords throughout multiple years
-
When applications receive updates they typically need Android versions that match. You can continue using your favorite apps because the A56 receives updates for six complete years.
-
The operating system updates enhance picture quality while offering additional shooting options without needing product upgrades
-
The main updates bring fresh capabilities along with enhanced performance and enhanced usability. The A56 phone updates deliver better battery life through AI technology and introduces new camera functions in addition to its smoother operation.
Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy A56?
-
Students will benefit from a phone that receives updates and stays secure for at least six years making it a wise purchase for their college years and future use.
-
Content Creators choose this phone because of its dependable camera technology plus AI editing tools and powerful processing for all digital content.
-
Gaming and multitasking run smoothly on this device because it features an Exynos 1580 processor and 8GB RAM.
-
Long-Term Users Choose This Phone Because It Offers Robust Materials and Six Years of System Updates to Keep Their Data Safe.
-
Simple Users Need a Phone That Runs Websites Social Media and Basic Tasks Without Slowdowns
This is a suitable phone for users who want long-lasting performance. The starting price is Rs 38,999.
