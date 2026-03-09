Vivo X300 FE could launch in India soon with periscope camera and 1.5K LTPO display

The Vivo X300 FE India launch is expected soon, bringing a compact flagship smartphone designed for users who want premium performance in a smaller form factor. The X300 series introduced in December 2025 is still growing by Vivo X300 FE - a mini flagship that is allegedly headed to India. It is a variant of the X300 Ultra with the same size as the X300, X300 Pro, and MWC 2026, but with a superior price point designed specifically for users who are premium buyers looking to have flagship power in a smaller size. According to early leaks, the Vivo X300 FE price in India could be around Rs64999, positioning it between premium mid-range and flagship smartphones. It is projected to be released May 1-15, 2026, and cost around Rs 64999, which is probably a repackaged Chinese S50 Pro Mini already on the market in Russia.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 FE compact flagship and sleek design that fits anywhere

The Vivo X300 FE compact flagship focuses on delivering flagship-level performance while maintaining a lightweight and pocket-friendly design. The X300 FE is extremely thin, though (150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm/Cool Purple/Graphite Black) or thin (8.10mm/Moon White) at only 190-191g - making it much lighter than most 6.7-inch flagships. This allows typing one-handedly without straining, playing games, and taking selfies. Cool Lilac has got a vibrant appeal, Graphite black has got stealth appeal and Moonlight white has got clean elegance. IP68/IP69 rating implies complete protection against dust, as well as resistance to 1.5m of immersion in water (more than 30min) and high-power jets - ideal in the rainy season, or in pools. In-Display fingerprint, Ultrasonic, is wet-finger friendly; stereo, speaker-pumped immersive Hi-Res audio; USB-C 2.0, supports fast charging and audio.

Vivo X300 FE 1.5K LTPO display: Smart, bright, eye-friendly

The Vivo X300 FE display features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. The 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED (2640x1216) is 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4320Hz PWM dimming removes flicker, which causes eye fatigue when watching Netflix all-day or scrolling through Instagram, so it is a health-value feature. 1Hz (1 static only) to 120Hz (silky gaming/scrolling) variable refresh rate reduces battery use.

Vivo X300 FE with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Flagship performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to compete with other flagship smartphones launching in 2026. The 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with GPU of Adreno 829 can run ray-traced applications such as Genshin Impact at 60fps+, 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM can run 30+ apps simultaneously, and 256 /512GB UFS 4.1 can charge 4K videos in a second. OriginOS 6 (Android 16) customizes AIs wallpapers and fluid effects. Wi-Fi 7 is 5.8Gbps on 8K streaming; Bluetooth 6.0 perfectly pairs the AirPods; L1+L5 GPS pinpoints locations within centimeters; NFC makes it possible to tap-to-pay.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 FE camera system: Pro zoom in your pocket

The Vivo X300 FE camera system includes a triple 50MP setup with Sony sensors and a 3x periscope telephoto lens for advanced zoom photography. Triple 50MP rear delivers: Sony IMX921 main (OIS) records pro in the dark; 8MP ultra-wide (106deg FOV) includes group images; IMX882 3x periscope tele photo zooms optically without quality. With its Vivo X300 FE periscope camera, users can capture long-distance shots with optical zoom while maintaining image clarity. Aura Light illuminates the shadows of the portraits automatically. 50MP front lights in 4K selfies/video calls.

Vivo X300 FE 6,500mAh battery: Multi-day power

The Vivo X300 FE battery packs a 6,500mAh silicon-anode cell designed to deliver more than a full day of heavy usage. Silicon-anode 6,500 mAh lasts 2+ days light use (compared to competitors 1 day). 90W charger wired charges 0-100 percent in 30-or-so minutes; 40W charger pads conveniently wirelessly. LTPO efficiency increases real-life run-time. The Vivo X300 FE India launch could attract buyers looking for a compact flagship smartphone with powerful cameras, strong battery life, and the latest Snapdragon chipset.

If launched at the expected price, the device could become one of the most powerful compact flagship phones in India. Vivo X300 FE will be placed between the iPhone 17e and Galaxy S26 FE and will deliver flagship quality at a compact and durable size. Official price/introduced date pending.

Advertisment





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.