Google is Slowly Rolling Out the Option that will Allow You to Change @gmail Address

Gmail has become an identity for everyone now, and whether you are accessing an app, or a game, you mostly use Gmail to sign in and proceed. But earlier it was impossible for you to change your Gmail address, but now a Google Support Page has revealed that it is rolling out a new option to let users change their email address even if it is an ‘@gmail.com’ address. Google has always stated that ‘If your account’s email address ends in @gmail.com, you usually can’t change it’, but now they are slowly rolling out an option that will allow you to change your username in your Gmail address.

Google has detailed a new process that marks a change on the same page that currently says that you usually can’t change your email. The page that shows a change is right now available in Hindi but it can be translated to English.

Earlier, if you needed to change your @gmail.com address, you had to create a whole new account, but this new feature will allow the users to change their @gmail.com address without creating a new account. The new feature is rolling out slowly for all the users, and has not yet been detailed by Google anywhere else.

Google has specified on its support page that “The email address associated with your Google Account is the address you use to sign in to Google services. This email address helps you and others identify your account. If you’d like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com.”

What All You Need to Know About Your Gmail Address Change?

You’ll be able to change your Gmail username (the part before @gmail.com)

Your Google account stays the same — no data loss.

All your emails, contacts, Drive files, Photos, subscriptions, and purchases remain intact.

Your old Gmail address will continue to work as an alias.

Emails sent to your old address will still arrive in your inbox.

You can sign in using either the old or new Gmail address.

Limitations Set by Google

You can change your Gmail address once every 12 months .

You can change it up to 3 times total (maximum 4 addresses per account).

Your old Gmail addresscannot be taken by someone else— it stays linked to your account.

This update is useful if you have created your Gmail years ago with an unprofessional name or if you are looking for a cleaner or more professional email address or if you don’t want to migrate data to a new account.

This new feature is still not rolled out completely, and has been seen in Google’s Support page in some regions/languages. Once the feature is officially available, it will appear in Google Settings for all the users.

