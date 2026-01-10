Amazon Sale Puts Xbox Series S 1 TB Price Close to PS5 Slim Price—Which Console Wins for GTA 6?

GTA 6 is all set to release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series S consoles. PS5 Slim Digital Edition right now is priced at Rs. 49,990 on Amazon, and Xbox Series S 1 TB (Black) after the Amazon Sale stands at a discounted price of Rs. 47,990. There seems to be a difference, but is it enough to compromise on what you want from a console? GTA 6 is a technically challenging game, and Xbox series S is anyways known as the less powerful console for playing the game. But what makes PS5 a better console for playing GTA 6?

Console prices have seen a huge hike in the recent times, and with the prices of AAA games also going up, it has become difficult for gamers to play within a certain limited budget. GTA 6 is being rumored to launch at a price of $80 for the Standard Edition, and its performance has already been revealed to be spectacular on the PS5 console. So, which console would you choose to play GTA 6 on, despite the lower price for Xbox Series S console on Amazon.

Xbox Series S Vs PS5 Specs- What Makes PS5 Slim a Better Option? (Source- Versus)

6.3 TFLOPS higher floating-point performance

10.3 TFLOPSvs4 TFLOPS

6GB more RAM memory

16GBvs10GB

665 MHz faster GPU clock speed

2230 MHzvs1565 MHz

Hard drive is replaceable

224 GB/s higher memory bandwidth

448 GB/svs224 GB/s

Wi-Fi version

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) vs Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n)

1024 more shading units

2304vs1280

Does Sony Securing Exclusive Marketing Rights for GTA 6 Makes PS5 Slim a Better Option?

Recent rumors from a known insider Jason Schreier indicate that PlayStation is the main platform for GTA 6. He has stated that “PlayStation is the main platform for the game, it’s kind of like a PlayStation Exclusive, and I suspect Sony is planning an entire calendar around GTA. They will not release anything within the blast zone”. So, a PS5 slim at a price closer to Xbox Series S is a much better option to play GTA 6. The experts at Digital Foundry have tested the performance of GTA 6 trailer 1 on various consoles, and they have revealed that GTA 6 will not touch 60fps on any console including PS5. But on the other hand, Rockstar Games has also revealed that some parts of GTA 6 trailer 2 were made to run on a Standard PS5 console and based on that performance levels we can conclude that PS5 Slim would be a good option for playing powerful AAA games like GTA 6.

Sony would most probably secure marketing rights for GTA 6, and this brings in the possibility of a rumored GTA 6 PS5 bundle launch and some fans are also expecting an early access to GTA Online. Right now, nothing has been revealed on the game, but with its powerful specs and proven performance, PS5 Slim console could be one of the best consoles right now to play GTA 6 on.

