Black Myth: Wukong PC Requirements-China’s Rise in the Gaming World

Black Myth Wukong has set the streets of the gaming world on fire with its excellent graphics, dynamic gameplay, endless action, and engaging storyline. The game is produced by Chinese developer Game Science and not many had heard of them, till they came out with this blockbuster release. The game is inspired by the seminal 16th-century east Asian novel, Journey to the West, which has also inspired a 2010 game, Enslaved Odyssey to the West.

But what does it say about China’s cultural Heritage and influence on a global scale?

According to Bloomberg, " The biggest video game debut of the year is a homage to Chinese folklore, proof of the country's game-making muscle, and a fun jaunt with a feisty simian with a stick." The game was in the development phase for six years, and was the first one to take advantage of Epic Inc's Unreal Engine to deliver stunning visuals.

Historically, game development has been dominated by Japan and the Western world. The rising fame of Black Myth: Wukong has brought another competitor into the race: China. Being referred to as the ‘first AAA Game developed by China’, Black Myth has taken the gaming community by storm.

China has a rich cultural heritage but has never had global appeal. Their economic rise hasn’t been able to mask their lack of soft power and this has always caused them to be ignored in the context of contemporary tastes.

Story Behind the Game

Sun Wukong has successfully completed his journey with Tang Sanzang. Tang Sanzang is safe, and the scriptures sound. Now, despite having ascended to Buddhahood, he rejects immortality and refuses the Celestial Court, opting instead to peacefully reside in his mountains. The Celestial Court angered by his disobedience sends an army led by Erang to bring him back to the court. Following an Earth-shaking battle, Sun Wukong is defeated and sealed in a stone but right before being sealed away Sun Wukong manages to split his power into six Relics, each one corresponding to one of Wukong's six-senses, that are scattered and hidden all across China.

The player will set out as the Destined One, one of the young monkey warriors of Mount Huaguo, to attempt to recover the six Relics and revive and free Sun Wukong. The game offers 40 hours of playtime, and Wukong’s incredible abilities like strength and speed are complemented by different characters that you can collect and use. This feature keeps the gameplay fresh and interesting for the players.

How Black Myth: Wukong has showcased China’s Soft Power

Black Myth: Wukong has a very interesting plot, which stems from the Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’. While rooted in ancient Mythology, the game showcases the compatibility of the traditional Chinese stories with the contemporary world. It is a true combination of lore and technology. This game has allowed the outside world to get a glimpse of China’s cultural prowess in a dynamic and interactive form, thus contributing to China’s soft power. This breakthrough debut performance by the game has allowed the world to recognize China’s rich cultural heritage. The enormous success of the game proves that China has the talent, and most importantly the mythology and history to support its own creative ventures without any inspiration being taken from Japanese anime.

Within 24 hours of its release, Wukong became the 2nd most played game on steam, portraying China’s rising soft power and its entry into the world of AAA gaming. Wukong has sold nearly 20 million copies and pulled in more than $450 million in a span of few days, and this milestone has never been achieved before by any other game. Gamers are doing side-by-side comparisons of the sceneries in the game to real locations in China, and this has put the presence of China’s heritage on the world map.

Gameplay Requirements for PC

Black Myth: Wukong is available to play on PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC.

Here are the system requirements to play Black Myth: Wukong on PC

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 130 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

FAQ

Is Black Myth: Wukong an open world game?

No, Black Myth: Wukong is not an open world game. It is a streamlined game that offers the excitement of exploration.

What does Exploration refer to in Black Myth: Wukong Gameplay?

Black Myth: Wukong is game that is based on exploration out of curiosity. The players are motivated to be curious while playing the game, and in the process, they explore some part of the hidden world. Exploring and revealing the Hidden World sections called ‘Obsessions’ in Wukong requires collecting the right items and speaking to the right characters.

Black Myth: Wukong is a game that seems to be obsessed with graphics and spectacle. The game has brought China’s rich heritage to the forefront and has opened a whole new chapter for everyone in the world of games.

