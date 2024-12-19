GTA Online Christmas Update December 19 to January 1, 2025-New Cars

A new GTA Online Christmas event has started and the event will run from December 19, 2024, through January 1, 2025. GTA Online is celebrating the Holiday season with this new event, as snow covers Los Santos with seasonal events like The Gooch, Weazel Plaza Shootout, and Yeti Hunt returns with rewards and holiday-themed items available through January 1. The new GTA Online Holiday Event brings new vehicles including the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit, Willard Outreach Faction, and Taco Van, which are now available at Warstock Cache and Carry. You also get an opportunity to Earn Double Rewards on Garment Factory income, Pizza Deliveries, and Dispatch Work, with two Salvage Yard Robbery Targets available as personal vehicles.
New Vehicles in the GTA Online Christmas Event
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Willard Outreach Faction
- Taco Van
Holiday Rewards for the New Season in GTA Online
- Log in to receive the Festive Penguin Onesie, Gold Reindeer Pendant, Gold Star Fitted Jacket and Pants, Firework Launcher with 20 Rockets, Snowball Launcher, and Full Snacks, Armor, and Ammo
- The Happy Holidays Hauler is dropping GTA$, RP, Snacks, Ammo Refills, and a guaranteed eCola Festive Sweater or Sprunk Festive Sweater (https://youtu.be/UxEkeyIrfXU)
- Take out the Yeti in "Yeti Hunt" to receive the Yeti Outfit (https://youtu.be/JXW1dm8hhEc)
- Take out The Gooch to receive The Gooch Outfit (https://youtu.be/F8SsPB6epIo)
- Collect all 25 Snowmen to receive The Snowman Outfit (https://youtu.be/4Mr4T0ylqhA)
- Take out Hans in the Weazel Plaza Shootout Random Event to claim the WM 29 Pistol and the Season's Greetings Finish for the Pistol Mk II (https://youtu.be/100AGFMieww)
Entourage (Festive Remix) in the New GTA Online Event
- Complete once to receive the Snowman Finish for the Combat Pistol
- Win five matches to receive the Skull Santa Finish for the Special Carbine
- Win as Santa to receive the Santa's Helper Finish for the Heavy Sniper
Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Christmas Event
- Win two Adversary Modes to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ & RP
- Entourage (Festive Remix)
Get 2X GTA$ & RP
- Garment Factory passive income
- Dispatch Work
- Pizza Delivery
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Nagasaki Havok
- Übermacht Revolter
- Western Company Rogue
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Bravado Greenwood
- Dewbauchee JB 700
- Karin Boor
- Pegassi Torero
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- FREE Candy Cane
- 30% OFF: Battle Rifle
- FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: Railgun
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
Salvage Yard Robberies
The Gangbanger Robbery: Lampadati Cinquemila (Top Tier)
The Cargo Ship Robbery: Pfister Comet Safari with LS Car Meet Plate (Standard Tier) [CLAIMABLE
The Podium Robbery: Vapid Clique with LS Pounders Plate (Low Tier) [CLAIMABLE]
Free Vehicles
The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: [Western Powersurge - https://youtu.be/i4WlsYMSVsQ
LS Car Meet Prize Ride: [Emperor Vectre - https://youtu.be/XkR8Pp_cXGY - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Alpha, Dewbauchee JB 700, Übermacht Revolter in limited-time Blue Tartan livery, Vapid Clique in limited-time Merry Cliquemas livery & Vysser Neo
Luxury Autos: Bravado Banshee GTS & Dinka Jester RR Widebody
Test Track: Gallivanter Baller ST in limited-time Festive Stripes livery, Pegassi Torero, Pfister Comet Safari in limited-time Candy Cane livery
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Premium Race and Trials
Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus - https://youtu.be/LyWAsdlHMbE
Time Trial: Calafia Way - https://youtu.be/OPcZWynkaYU
HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta - https://youtu.be/AZM-5L6AM3o
