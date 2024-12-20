GTA 6 Trailer 2 on December 20, 2024, as Moon Theory Returns

GTA 6 Trailer 2 predictions will not stop, till the final release of the trailer, as GTA 6 fans are really looking forward to some kind of official reveal on the game. The hype for GTA 6 is high and this has given wings to release date and GTA 6 trailer predictions in the form of various rumors on the web. Moon Theory was the biggest hope for GTA 6 fans, and the theory predicted that GTA 6 trailer 2 would release on November 22nd .The original Moon Theory failed to give the trailer on the expected date, but the fans have now discovered hope with the return of the Moon Theory. So, this is what GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’. “GTA 6 Moon Theory has returned: - First moon theory that revealed Trailer 1’s announcement date came true after 3 moon cycles - It has only been 1 moon cycle since the second moon theory - Next waning gibbous matching the one in the image occurs on December 20th (tomorrow)”.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

GTA 6 Moon Theory has returned:

- First moon theory that revealed Trailer 1’s announcement date came true after 3 moon cycles

- It has only been 1 moon cycle since the second moon theory

- Next waning gibbous matching the one in the image occurs on December 20th (tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/RRIriZ2gpz — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 19, 2024

Now, all the fans are looking forward to December 20th, 2024, as this is when you would be able to see the Waning Gibbous again, since the second moon theory.

GTA 6 Moon Theory Return and the Fans

The fans are really looking to the next GTA 6 trailer, but they have their own set of doubts over this new Moon Theory. A fan ‘Artilespro’ has posted a reply “What makes you think it’s the 2nd one and not the 3rd? Or that all these shit is real? They’ll drop it whenever they feel it’s the right time.” The fans are obviously frustrated with the new prediction theories and also with Rockstar’s stand on being totally quiet on the GTA 6 front. Some fans are even thinking that Rockstar Games might come out with GTA 6 trailer on Christmas eve, as they have done with some screenshots for GTA 5 in the past. Another fan ‘TGG’, had also mentioned that GTA 6 trailer 2 announcements would come out on December 20, 2024, and the actual trailer would release on December 24, 2024 or the Christmas eve. He had done some calculations and comparisons based on the exact shape of the moon as it was shown in the GTA Online Community update released on 1st November 2024.

GTA 6 fan theories are wild speculations, but who knows when one of these theories might become the right one. Moon theory stood out to be correct for GTA 6 trailer 1 release date prediction, and there is always a hope that it might be true this time also. Rockstar Games has not revealed anything officially, so the fans really need to wait for any official confirmation from their side before jumping to any conclusions.

