Free Fire Advance Server OB48 Update-Release Date and Registration

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that is known for its new gameplay techniques and innovative theme-based events. Garena manages to keep the gameplay fresh with the help of regular content updates for the game, which are backed up by the launch of some new theme-based events on a regular basis. Some of the events launched in Free are region specific, while some of them like the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab can be accessed across all regions. To make things in Free Fire even more interesting, the developers launch a Free Fire Advance Sever program, where a select group of players get to experience the new update before its official launch across all servers. The latest Free Fire Advance Server is OB48 and the players need to register for the Advance Server in order to get access to the beta testing version of the update.
Free Fire Advance Server OB48- Details
Free Fire Advance Server is also known as FF Advance Server and it’s a separate beta version of the Free Fire Game Upcoming Update. Free Fire Advance Server is rolled out by the developers before the official worldwide launch of the new upcoming update in order to get feedback from a select section of chosen players on the upcoming update. This beta testing platform also helps Garena in finding the bugs in the upcoming update before it launches for the entire market, and the players who find these bugs first are rewarded by Garena. Free Fire OB48 Update is the new upcoming update and the beta testing platform for the update is called the Free Fire Advance Server OB48.
Free Fire Advance Sever OB48- Release Date
Free Fire Advance Server Registration for OB48 Update is now open, and the APK Download link for the Advance Server would be available on the 8th of February 2025. The server is open for a limited-time and it will run from 8th of February 2025 to the 20th of February 2025.
How to Register for the Free Fire Advance Server OB48?
- Visit the Free Fire Advance Server Registration Official Page (ff-advance.ff.garena.com) and log in with your Facebook or account that is linked to Free Fire.
- Now, you need to fill out the registration form with name, email, active Free Fire id, and a reason for joining the program.
- Next move on to ‘Agree to the Terms and Conditions’.
- If you will be selected for the program, you will receive your personal Advance Server Activation Code email on your registered email id or on your in-game mail box.
- This Activation Code is mandatory for participating in the Free Fire Advance Server program.
The APK File for the Free Fire Advance Server would be available only on 8th February 2025, so the players need to wait till that date to download the file. The file would be available on the official website for Advance Server and the downloaded file would only work, after the player enters the Activation Code received from the publisher.
Free Fire Advance Server OB48- Rewards
Free Fire Advance Server OB48 is launched so that the publisher gets to know any bugs or glitches in the content update in advance. If you are playing the Free Fire Advance Server OB48, then you are required to report bugs and glitches. If you are the first one to report a bug, then you will get 1000 Free Fire diamonds as reward.
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update- Expected Changes
The new update is expected to bring new characters, new weapons, new gameplay and some map adjustments. Some of the rumors suggest that the number of players in Free Fire would go up to 100 from 50, so this refers to 100 players participating in one match. Though these are just rumors and nothing has been announced officially by Garena. So, right now you can register for the Free Fire Advance Server OB48 and play the new update before it officially launches.
FAQ
Is the Free Fire Advance Server available in India?
Free Fire is banned in India, so the Advance Server cannot be played in India.
When is the OB48 Update releasing?
The leaks suggest that the OB48 Update for Free Fire would be launched on the 25th of February 2025.
Free Fire Advance server is an excellent way to play Free Fire before other players in the game. This helps you in getting a hang of the game before others, which ultimately levels up your game.
